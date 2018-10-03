Snoop Dogg Is the Uncle Tom

After taping Saturday Night Live, Kanye West delivered a partly sung, partly spoken monologue to the studio audience this past Saturday, September 29, that was predictably ridiculed by the liberal media. In that monologue he describes what has been referred to as the liberal plantation:

“Actually, blacks weren’t always Democrats. It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s the Democratic plan.” West went on to describe his MAGA hat as a “Superman cape,” and describing those unwilling to do what they believe in as being in “a sunken place.”

The concept of the liberal plantation argues that Democrats need a percentage of society to see themselves as takers of the wealth of others rather than makers of wealth and therefore seek to develop a permanent class of people who need the maker funded government to pay their bills.

Among this liberal coalition, are a segment of urban blacks, to whom great damage has been done by the Democratic Party and left-liberals claiming that the perpetual condition of welfare state dependency they promise is both sustainable and beneficial.

Echoing West’s sentiment, Dr. Walter E. Williams of George Mason University points out a common Democrat sentiment toward black fathers: “The liberal vision is that fathers and husbands can be replaced by a welfare check.”

Certainly, no father can be replaced by a welfare check, and such thinking causes immeasurable levels of harm to those involved, yet that thinking persists. Williams predicts: “When black Americans finally realize how much liberals have used them, I’m betting they will be the nation’s most conservative people. Who else has been harmed as much by liberalism’s vision and agenda?”

Dr. Thomas Sowell of Stanford University’s Hoover Institution points out that liberalism has been historically bad for black families: “The black family survived centuries of slavery and generations of Jim Crow, but it has disintegrated in the wake of the liberals’ expansion of the welfare state.”

Sowell further points out “The welfare state is not really about the welfare of the masses. It is about the egos of the elites.”

Free thinking, courageous men like Walter Williams, Kanye West, and Thomas Sowell have been called Uncle Toms for escaping from the liberal plantation in which all blacks are left-liberals and operate as a monolithic, single party, easy to manipulate, voting block that benefits the mostly wealthy, mostly white, Democratic Party masters. Use of the term Uncle Tom is a long used slur against the thinking black man who refuses to remain on that plantation.

Snoop Dogg made it a point to do exactly that in response to Kanye West’s monologue by calling West an Uncle Tom.

Snoop Dogg, firmly entrenched in the liberal plantation, went so far as to show early support for Hillary Clinton that is as rabidly supportive as the laid back Snoop Dogg gets these days, continued to demonstrate strong support for Clinton and the Democratic Party through Election Day 2016, and continues that support to the present day.

Calling brave black men like Kanye an Uncle Tom, in an attempt to silence them, and in an attempt to prevent others from hearing a truth that will encourage their own defection from the liberal plantation, is cowardly behavior, and supportive of the liberal plantation and its atrocities, making Snoop the more appropriate recipient of the Uncle Tom slur.

Then where does that leave Kanye?

He can, of course, be compared to many brave souls in the panoply of brave souls. One of them could be escaped slave Harriet Tubman.

Once free, Harriet Tubman did not choose to simply go about her business as a freed slave, ignoring the institution of slavery. She instead worked to free others, by traveling back south of the Mason-Dixon Line, putting herself in great harm along the way, freeing so many that she earned the nickname Moses for her work. Kanye often speaks, writes, sings, expresses in a way that encourages others to come with him and free themselves, both in terms of the liberal plantation, but also in other areas of life.

Snoop Dogg, reflecting his true role on the liberal plantation – that of advocate of the system of enslavement and praise for the liberal masters – has well earned the name Uncle Tom.

Snoop’s advocacy and glorification of drug use – an additional method of dependency and subjugation that is a scourge throughout the US, but especially harmful among inner city communities – his glorification of violence and mistreatment of women, his glorification of gang membership, and thuggish respect for gang shootings, are exactly the type of behavior that come to mind when West says about the Democrats “It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare.” Snoop serves the liberal masters.

West, who long ago escaped the liberal plantation, is the opposite. Can it be any surprise that Snoop Dogg is the one most loudly calling foul against the man who, by his very existence, by his insistence to be free from the core of his being, demonstrates how happy Snoop Dogg is on the liberal plantation?

No surprises here. Snoop Dogg is the Uncle Tom, preaching the benefits of staying on the liberal plantation, attacking those who leave. Kanye West is more of a Harriet Tubman.

The post Snoop Dogg Is the Uncle Tom appeared first on LewRockwell.