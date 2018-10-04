Episode 246 Scott Adams: The FBI Report, Bullies and Male Privilege

Topics:

Dems trapped themselves with their Kavanaugh 1 week demand

Bret Stephens NYT article

The Kavanaugh dust-up feels a lot like “proxy revenge”

Alyssa Milano’s MSNBC anti-men, anti-Trump comments

China’s chip hack was a massive intelligence accomplishment

Democrats challenging the FBI’s credibility over Kavanaugh

BLM slogan is genius…and also racist

“Believe Women” is sexist…implies don’t believe men

Ye brokering sit-down between President Trump and Kaepernick

