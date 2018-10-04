Physicists Reveal That the Great Pyramid at Giza

Humanity is full of strange mysteries and metaphysical discoveries that are being made every single day. These are the types of discoveries that really challenge the accepted framework of knowledge that’s constantly pushed upon the populace. Today we have no shortage of dogma, acceptable belief systems that are put in place that really don’t disrupt what we thought we knew, and every time something does disrupt what we thought we knew, hardly a peep is heard from the mainstream. Perhaps that’s because these discoveries would disrupt our known reality in a way that’s too much for the mind to handle. That being said, the collective mind is indeed opening more and more every single year.

One of the latest examples I recently wrote about is the Bosnian Pyramid Complex, it was discovered in 2005 and multiple global conferences were held in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015 with more than 100 experts from various scientific backgrounds. The conferences included leading scientists, archaeologists and anthropologists. They concluded that the Pyramids were without a doubt real and that it now represents the oldest pyramid complex on the planet. You can read more about the Bosnian Pyramids, in-depth here.

I mention the Bosnian pyramid complex within this article because at that location, a team of physicists apparently witnessed an energy beam coming through the top of one of the Pyramids. The beam is continuous and its strength grows as it moves up and away from the pyramid.

This phenomenon contradicts the known lawas of physics and technology. This is the first proof of non-herzian technology on the planet. It seems that the pryamid-builders created a perpetual motion machine a long time ago and this “energy machine” is still working. – Semir Osmanagic, Ph.D, retired anthropology professor and discoverors of the complex

So, just to make it clear, the idea that these structures served some unknown highly advanced technological function, is not novel, and it is complemented by world researchers that are at the forefront of these discoveries. It makes you really wonder, doesn’t it? Why, and who built these amazing structures so long ago, and why were they built in these time periods and supposedly by civilizations on Earth, that had absolutely no knowledge or contact with each other? And why is serious study about it ignored and/or ridiculed when certain conclusions are hypothesized?

Egypt

The latest example comes from Egypt, in the form of a new study published about the Great Pyramid at Giza suggesting that it might also have its own energy source. Researchers discovered that, due to its shape, the Great Pyramid of Giza can actually focus electronic and magnetic energy, like radio waves for example, into its internal chambers and below its base. Scientists say that if they are able to recreate the concentrated energy on a nanoscale, it could eventually be used to develop a more efficient form of solar cells.

Although the pyramids in Egypt have been known about for a long time, researchers have very little scientific knowledge about their physical properties. We know that there are some strange synchronicities, like their location on Earth, their mathematical properties.

How about the fact that the ratio of its circumference to its original height is equal to the value of pi: 3.14 ? This is something that’s not supposed to have been known for more than another millennium. Their mathematical and astronomical knowledge and the acquisition of it remains a complete mystery to modern-day scholars.

This is why it’s also important to mention all of the research that’s gone into and is going into the Bosnian pyramid complex.

The Great Pyramid can concentrate electromagnetic energy in its internal chambers and under its base, where the third unfinished chamber is located.

Phys.org explains how the researchers came to their conclusions:

They were derived on the basis of numerical modelling and analytical methods of physics. The researchers first estimated that resonances in the pyramid can be induced by radio waves with a length ranging from 200 to 600 meters. Then they made a model of the electromagnetic response of the pyramid and calculated the extinction cross section. This value helps to estimate which part of the incident wave energy can be scattered or absorbed by the pyramid under resonate conditions. Finally, for the same conditions, the scientists obtained the electromagnetic field distribution inside the pyramid.

Scientists had to use some assumptions, however. For example, the assumption that there are no unknown cavities inside, and the building material with the properties of an ordinary limestone is eventually distributed in and out of the pyramid, “with these assumptions made, we obtained interesting results that can find important practical applications,” Said Dr. Sc. Andrew Evlyukhin, scientific supervisor and coordinator of the research.

These seem to be reasonable assumptions that don’t really disrupt the discovery.

The scientists now plan to use the results to again perhaps develop a more efficient energy source.

Choosing a material with suitable electromagnetic properties, we can obtain pyramidal nanoparticles with a promise for practical application in nanosensors and effective solar .

Now, the scientists plan to use the results to reproduce similar effects at the nanoscale.

In this case, the scientists seemed to steer away from making any type of interpretation, but given what we already know about pyramids all over the world, they are, at least in my mind, representations of something we have yet to come to grasps with. Something otherworldly, spiritual, metaphysical and ahead of our time, but also a glimpse of our past.

It’s an interesting finding given what’s already been found in Bosnia.

The Takeaway

It’s important to recognize that what’s written in our history books should not really be taken as truth. We don’t know who built the pyramids, how they were built, or why they were built, but it’s quite clear that metaphysical, spiritual and a high level of technological advancement was probably involved. Our history as we know it has plenty of holes and we should not allow something that disrupts what we believe to be possible to not be taken into consideration, there is more than enough data to suggest what we thought we knew is not correct, and that we can go back to saying “we don’t know.”

