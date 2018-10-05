Brickbat: Fool Me Twice

Michael Zydeck was just about to pour cement on a new driveway for a house for his daughter when East Lansing, Michigan, officials told him they'd erroneously issued a permit for a driveway that larger than allowed in that neighborhood. So he went through the process again, got another permit, though not for a driveway as large as he wanted, and had the driveway poured. Officials now say they screwed up again when they issued the second permit and the driveway is still too large. They've told him he has to fix it or face jail, and they've offered him $1,500 to offset the cost, which Zydek says is about a tenth of what he's already paid to have the driveway installed.