Brickbat: Neither Snow Nor Rain Nor Heat Nor Gloom of Night

A federal judge has sentenced 16 U.S. Postal Service workers to between three and nine years in prison each for delivering cocaine. The workers, all from the metro Atlanta area, took bribes of as little as $250 to deliver the drugs for dealers.
