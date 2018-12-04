DeVos Is Rescuing Campus Due Process From Liberals: New at Reason

Feminists are up in arms over Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' proposed overhaul of Obama's sexual harassment policies, which eviscerated the due process rights of the accused.

But they are betraying their own commitments, notes Reason Foundation Senior Analyst Shikha Dalmia.

Real liberals would applaud her, because making it easier to convict the innocent can never advance social justice or any other cause. Feminists and their supporters have become so obsessively focused on their narrow agenda that they have lost sight of their broader principles.

