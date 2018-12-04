Don’t Read These Books

December 4, 2018
No Comments

1. 9/11 Unmasked: An International Review Panel Investigation– by David Ray Griffin

2. How to End the Autism Epidemic– by J.B. Handley

3. Sodium Bicarbonate: Nature’s Unique First Aid Remedy– by Mark Sircus

4. JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters– by James W. Douglass

5. The Sleepwalkers: How Europe Went to War in 1914– by Christopher Clark

6. The Politically Incorrect Guide to American History– by Thomas E. Woods

7. Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class Is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution– by Tucker Carlson

8. Slavery, Secession, and Civil War: Views from the United Kingdom and Europe, 1856-1865– by Charles Adams

9. Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump– by Dan Bongino

10. The Easy 5-Ingredient Ketogenic Diet Cookbook: Low-Carb, High-Fat Recipes for Busy People on the Keto Diet– by Jen Fisch

11. The War on Terror: The Plot to Rule the Middle East– by Christopher Lee Bollyn

12. For a New Liberty– by Murray N Rothbard

13. Behold a Pale Horse– by Milton William Cooper

14. Nullification: How to Resist Federal Tyranny in the 21st Century-by Thomas E. Woods

15. Meltdown: A Free-Market Look at Why the Stock Market Collapsed, the Economy Tanked, and Government Bailouts Will Make Things Worse– by Thomas E. Woods

Thank you for supporting LRC with your Amazon purchases.

The post Don’t Read These Books appeared first on LewRockwell.