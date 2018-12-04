1. 9/11 Unmasked: An International Review Panel Investigation– by David Ray Griffin
2. How to End the Autism Epidemic– by J.B. Handley
3. Sodium Bicarbonate: Nature’s Unique First Aid Remedy– by Mark Sircus
4. JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters– by James W. Douglass
5. The Sleepwalkers: How Europe Went to War in 1914– by Christopher Clark
6. The Politically Incorrect Guide to American History– by Thomas E. Woods
7. Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class Is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution– by Tucker Carlson
8. Slavery, Secession, and Civil War: Views from the United Kingdom and Europe, 1856-1865– by Charles Adams
9. Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump– by Dan Bongino
10. The Easy 5-Ingredient Ketogenic Diet Cookbook: Low-Carb, High-Fat Recipes for Busy People on the Keto Diet– by Jen Fisch
11. The War on Terror: The Plot to Rule the Middle East– by Christopher Lee Bollyn
12. For a New Liberty– by Murray N Rothbard
13. Behold a Pale Horse– by Milton William Cooper
14. Nullification: How to Resist Federal Tyranny in the 21st Century-by Thomas E. Woods
15. Meltdown: A Free-Market Look at Why the Stock Market Collapsed, the Economy Tanked, and Government Bailouts Will Make Things Worse– by Thomas E. Woods
Thank you for supporting LRC with your Amazon purchases.
The post Don’t Read These Books appeared first on LewRockwell.