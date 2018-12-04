Don’t Read These Books

1. 9/11 Unmasked: An International Review Panel Investigation – by David Ray Griffin

2. How to End the Autism Epidemic – by J.B. Handley

3. Sodium Bicarbonate: Nature’s Unique First Aid Remedy – by Mark Sircus

4. JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters – by James W. Douglass

5. The Sleepwalkers: How Europe Went to War in 1914 – by Christopher Clark

6. The Politically Incorrect Guide to American History – by Thomas E. Woods

7. Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class Is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution – by Tucker Carlson

8. Slavery, Secession, and Civil War: Views from the United Kingdom and Europe, 1856-1865 – by Charles Adams

9. Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump – by Dan Bongino

10. The Easy 5-Ingredient Ketogenic Diet Cookbook: Low-Carb, High-Fat Recipes for Busy People on the Keto Diet – by Jen Fisch

11. The War on Terror: The Plot to Rule the Middle East – by Christopher Lee Bollyn

12. For a New Liberty – by Murray N Rothbard

13. Behold a Pale Horse – by Milton William Cooper

14. Nullification: How to Resist Federal Tyranny in the 21st Century -by Thomas E. Woods

15. Meltdown: A Free-Market Look at Why the Stock Market Collapsed, the Economy Tanked, and Government Bailouts Will Make Things Worse – by Thomas E. Woods

