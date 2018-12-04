Immigration, Voting, and Power

The politics of immigration into America is over votes and power.

Democrats gain votes and power from legal immigration. Republicans lose votes and power.

Democrats will gain even more votes and power if illegal immigrants are allowed by law to vote.

The U.S. government is a huge prize for those who run it, bringing money, power and prestige. Immigrant votes favor the Democratic party, and this is why Democrats favor high levels of legal immigration and want illegal immigrants to gain the vote. Both Abolish ICE and Open Borders movements are leftist. Both favor the Democratic party. Both favor increasing leftist control of the U.S. government.

The many appeals that surround the central battle over immigration are window-dressing. They divert attention from the fight over votes and power. The immigration political fighting in America is not centrally about breaking up families, asylum, poor people needing jobs, rapists, gang members, rights of migrants, wage rate competition, disease, culture, racism, xenophobia and welfare burdens. It’s about votes and power.

The immigration fight in Europe also centers on power. There, those who favor the European Union (EU) want to weld all the individual European countries into one united Europe. There is an ongoing power struggle between the EU and the individual states. As part of this struggle, the EU wants control over immigration policies.

Immigrant votes rise in importance as the powers of government grow into a greater prize to the winners of elections. American government is so big and powerful that the immigration issue assumes great importance on the score of voting alone, never mind all the other arguments that are raised.

Furthermore, the geographical concentration of enough immigrant votes in certain states like California and Texas will tend to insulate the Democratic party from defeat.

The nature of government itself is a prize because the Constitution’s interpretation is so malleable and so open to enhanced powers of government. If immigrants favor larger government to a greater extent than current voters, no matter what party administers that government, then an already big government will find even more support and grow even larger.

