Brickbat: That’s Not a Man, Baby

A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit filed by Fior Pichardo de Veloz agaisnt the Miami-Dade County, Florida, jail doctor and nurse. The two insisted that Pichardo, who had been arrested on drug charges, be booked into the jail as a man, declaring she was transgender, even though a strip search had shown she was a woman. The officer who did the strip search protested to her supervisors, but they said they had no choice but to go with what the doctor said. Pichardo was held in a cell with about 40 men until her relatives found out where she was and demanded another exam, which showed she was a woman.