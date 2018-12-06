Migrant Caravan & Medicare-For-All

“So, let me get this straight,” Jud Anglin said. “We’re going add millions of new citizens through our southern borders, provide ‘free’ healthcare for all, while we are experiencing a severe doctor shortage at the same time?”

Many politicos, as you know, are calling for open borders and Medicare-For-All…

This only further guarantees that the entire shebang is going to implode. And when it does, as you can imagine, it won’t be pretty.

Will the Caravans Steal Your Healthcare?

By Jud Anglin

“More than one-third of the 6,000 migrants in Tijuana, Mexico, are suffering from serious health issues, including tuberculosis, chickenpox, HIV/AIDS, and respiratory infections.” Fox News[i1]

As the caravans crash our southern borders, the media talking-heads have avoided one important question like the plague. I certainly want answers. Especially since all the Democrats and the Republicans do is accuse each other of political gamesmanship regarding illegal aliens.

The Democrats are the globalists who pine for open borders and millions of new voters to cement their electoral dominance from here to eternity. The Republicans want to appease their corporate backers, who want access to cheap labor.

But rarely do you hear about the caravans’ effect on healthcare. In case you haven’t considered the logical disconnect between the two political debates, allow me to inject sense serum into this debacle.

Our political leaders prefer open borders in order to allow these caravans to flood our nation with millions of new illegal immigrants while at the same time calling for Medicare-for-All.

But it’s not just our political leaders that want Medicare-for-All. According to a recent Reuters survey, 70 percent of Americans now support this idea.

Medicare-for-All is, plain-and-simple, another term for Single-Payer healthcare, or Universal care. No matter how you slice the term, it’s still socialized medicine. You pay a lot more taxes and the government will manage the entire system for free.

So, let me get this straight. We’re going add millions of new citizens through our southern borders, provide “free” healthcare for all, while we are experiencing a severe doctor shortage at the same time?

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), “The U.S. will be short more than 90,000 total physicians by 2020 and 130,000 physicians by 2025.”

Add to this mess, the rapid rise in Baby Boomers are bleeding the Medicare trust fund dry. The fund’s board of trustees reported just this past summer that Medicare will become insolvent in 2026, three years earlier than previously forecasted.

Now I’ll don’t have a PhD in economics, but it’s certainly apparent our policy makers and mainstream news reporters have zero interest in connecting these horrendous demographic dots for you.

Meanwhile, as these false-freebie narratives gain traction, the cost of your health continues to rise unabated. According to a recent report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), “The growth in U.S. health care prices is projected to outpace economy-wide inflation for the first time since 2010.”

Their projections indicate a 5.3% increase in overall health spending by the end of 2018. The total cost will hit approximately $3.7 trillion.

These macro projections may cause your eyes to gloss over in boredom but having to pay an extra $10,000 to $20,000 a year on your healthcare arrangements hurt. Especially if you are fairly healthy.

Donald Trump campaigned on repeal andreplace Obamacare in order to lower the cost of care. Yet, even with a Republican majority in the House and Senate, he wasn’t able to push forward with his reform agenda.

Now, two years in, the Democrats have regained control of the House after the mid-term elections. So, if you were holding out for the Trump administration to lower the cost of your healthcare spending, you’re likely in for a long wait.

It’s High Time to Take Matters into Your Own Hands

The way I see it, if you haven’t already done so, it’s high-time to take control of your own healthcare arrangements.

The good news is that I have options for you to consider that will significantly lower your healthcare spending in 2019, without the help from Uncle Sam.

Medical Cost Sharing

Since open enrollment is now upon us, you should strongly consider medical cost sharing.

Several years ago, when I researched medical cost sharing programs for my family, I selected Liberty HealthShare. I found their program choices to be the most affordable, convenient, and friction-free for my family. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t state that their friendly support and simple communications were superb.

With Liberty HealthShare, you’ll obtain real freedom from insurance altogether. Plus, you’ll be connected to a fast-growing community of like-minded, caring, health-conscious individuals who simply share each other’s medical bills.

A significant advantage is that you won’t be confined to any restrictive network- of doctors and hospitals. You’ll have the freedom to see any doctor you want.

Their monthly member sharing amounts are as low as $199, with up to one million dollars per incident sharing for eligible medical bills. It’s real healthcare freedom that’s amazingly affordable.

To review their programs and enroll, simply click here.

Global Healthcare

Imagine an all-inclusive bundled-priced heart by-pass procedure for only $1,600 and comes with the exact same mortality and infection rates for the same procedure performed at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic, which charges approximately $100,000.

Impossible? Not at all!

According to Dr. David Hyman, author of Overcharged, Why Americans Pay Too Much for Healthcare, global healthcare pays big dividends.

This $1,600 price tag can be found at Narayana Hospitalin Bangalore, India. Now if you are thinking that this hospital is some old dilapidated hut in the slums, you’d be sorely mistaken.

How do I know? As the founder of MedRetreat, the first medical tourism facilitation agency in the US, I’ve had the privilege to visit many hospitals around the world. I can tell you first-hand that there are many advanced, state-of-the-art, highly accredited facilities in most countries. To find a good hospital outside the US, your best bet would be to start with the Joint Commission, the accreditation organization that accredits US hospitals on safety, procedures, protocols, and standards.

Retail Healthcare.

The most obvious way to save money on healthcare is to remain healthy and avoid high risk activities. But let’s face it, life happens. Flu, bacterial infections, osteoporosis, car wrecks, or even a minor a slip on an icy sidewalk can easily crush your wallet, unless you know your options.

In emergency situations, you have a big decision to make. Call 911, or head straight to the nearest hospital if you can. But what if your condition is not all that critical.

With higher deductibles and co-pays, you’ll need to conduct a quick cost-benefit analysis, since more money will be coming out of your pocket.

It’s important to understand that the hospital is by far your most expensive option. According to healthcare.gov, the average hospital stay in the US is $10,000 per day.

But the cost is not your only concern. According to an NPR report, medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the US, behind health disease and cancer.

It’s worth repeating that if your situation is life-threatening, the hospital will be your best bet.

For all other conditions you should first consider retail health. The retail health sector includes urgent care centers, Target, Walmart, CVS Minute Clinic. The savings in the retail sector are enormous.

Most urgent care centers are open seven days a week. No appointments are required, and they are staffed by emergency room physicians and family care doctors.

The average wait time at an urgent care center is less than 30 minutes, according to the American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine. Compare that with your local hospital ER, where wait times for nonlife-threatening conditions can exceed five hours.

My suggestion is to research all the retail health options in your area before you need medical treatment of any kind. Review the services that the offer, hours of operations, and cost of treatment.

To find your nearest urgent care center, visit http://www.urgentcarecenters.com.

To find your nearest CVS Minute Clinic, visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic

[i1] www.foxnews.com/world/caravan-migrants-suffer-from-respiratory-infections-tuberculosis-chickenpox-other-health-issues-tijuana-government-says

