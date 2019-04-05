Robert F. Kennedy Jr Explains the Dangers of the HPV

Is the HPV vaccine safe? In an age where legislators are pushing for mandatory vaccinations, the push to take away the freedom of choice has more people looking at information that the mainstream continues to ignore. The truth is, vaccines are not as safe and effective as they’re marketed to be. This is evident by the fact that the National Childhood Vaccine Injury act as now paid approximately $4 billion dollars to vaccine injured children, and that only accounts for 1 percent of vaccine injured children as the majority of injuries go completely unreported.

A great example to use would be the MMR vaccine. On its own, it has caused approximately 100,000 adverse events, 2000 disabilities, 7000 hospitalizations and 500 deaths. (source) And again, according to VAERS, only 1 percent of injuries are accounted for. Meanwhile, measles does not kill. The chances of dying of measles are akin to getting hit by lighting, the odds of dying from measles are 0.01 percent! (source) And those who contract measles receive natural immunity that lasts a lifetime, unlike the vaccine-induced immunity that wanes over time.

Note: Listen to our latest podcast deconstructing the vaccine subject in detail here.

Looking Into The Human Papillomavirus Vaccine

When it comes to the HPV vaccine, it seems to get worse. There are a multiple of problems with the HPV vaccine, and one of them is that it’s loaded with aluminum. Why is this a problem that needs to be addressed? Well, because aluminum, among several other vaccine ingredients, have simply been used in vaccines as presumed to be safe without any actual safety testing. Studies that have examined aluminum raise great cause for concern. One from 2015 points out:

Evidence that aluminum-coated particles phagocytozed in the injected muscle and its draining lymph notes can disseminate within phagocytes throughout the body and slowly accumulate in the brain further suggests that alum safety should be evaluated in the long term. (source)

Aluminum is an experimentally demonstrated neurotoxin and the most commonly used vaccine adjuvant. Here’s a great clip of doctor Christopher Shaw from the University of British Columbia explaining how injected aluminum does not exit the body. He, alongside Sneha K.S. Sheth andYongling Li, published a study in 2017 looking at animal models. They found that almost “100 percent of the intramuscularly injected aluminum (as in vaccine adjuvants) is absorbed into the systemic circulation and travels to different sites in the body such as the brain, joints and spleen where it accumulates and is retained for years post-vaccination.” (source)

Gardasil Victims

When it comes to the HPV vaccine, countless numbers of girls, and boys, have had severe adverse reactions which have resulted in disability and/or death. The latest example to make noise regarding HPV vaccine injury is Jennifer Robi, a 24-year-old former athlete and scholar who has been confined to a wheelchair since receiving her third Gardasil vaccine at age sixteen. She suffers continual uncontrolled neuro/muscular contractions (jerking) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and many other symptoms of systemic autoimmune dysregulation. You can read more about that story here.

Another one we’ve written about is Colton Barrett, who took his own life after being unable to cope with his Gardasil vaccine injuries. You can read more about that and watch an interview with him here. Christopher Bunch is also another teenager who recently died as a result of the HPV vaccine, you can read more about that here.

The list of deaths and injuries as a result of the Gardasil Vaccine is a long one. In America, the chances of dying from cervical cancer is 2.3 out of 100,000. The chances of getting an autoimmune disease from this vaccine are 2.3 out of 100. That means that your chances of getting an autoimmune disease from this vaccine are 1000 time greater than getting cervical cancer, as Kennedy points out in his lecture below.

Reports to the World Health Organization’s global adverse drug reactions database—conservatively estimated to represent 10% of actual reactions—show over 305,000 adverse reactions where the HPV vaccine “is believed to have been the cause,” including 445 deaths (23 of which were sudden) and over 1,000 cancerous tumors (including 168 cervical cancers), among other serious reactions (BMJ letter, December 2017).

“A healthy 16-year-old is at zero immediate risk of dying from cervical cancer but is faced with a small but real risk of death or serious disability from a vaccine that has yet to prevent a single case of cervical cancer.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Gaining Credibility

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently made an appearance in Hartford, Connecticut at the “Science of Vaccines forum” in response to proposed mandatory vaccination initiatives in the state. He had a previously planned vaccination discussion with three Yale doctors cancelled on him, and the doctors have since refused to return emails asking for statements as to why they didn’t attend.

He made some bold statements, and he used evidence and science to back them up. After using Merck’s own HPV pre-licensure safety study documents showing the manipulation of data to hide increases in severe adverse vaccine reactions, he stated:

I’m saying this not on belief but because it’s true. And I’m saying it that way so that Merck will sue me if I’m saying something wrong, and they won’t.”

In the talk, he goes on to state that if the truth was known, “nobody in the world would ever, who has any concern for a little girl, would ever give them this vaccine.”

After showing a slide of evidence illustrating how people who have already been exposed to HPV and receive the vaccine have a much higher percentage of actually getting cancer, which is a fact, the vaccine is much less effective to people who have already been exposed to HPV (many of whom are exposed in the birth canal). He states, “this vaccine gives you cancer, if you’ve already been exposed.”

You can view the full lecture below where some of the above quotes come from. Another set of quotes come from the same conference, but is not filmed below. You can view that part of the lecture in this video posted to Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defence Facebook Page.

Pap Smears VS Vaccines

Kennedy provides legitimate sources in his lecture, and there are many others to back up his claims that this vaccine could actually be contributing to cervical cancer.

As a result of the introduction of pap smear tests, the percentage of incidences of invasive cancer of the cervix decreased from 13.5 to 9.4 in Great Britain, 13.5 to 7 in Australia, 11.6 to 10.2 in Sweden, 15.1 to 11 in Norway, 10.7 to 6.67 in the USA, and 11 to 7.1 in France, in less than 20 years. Out of all countries across the globe that used smear screening, the average annual rate of decline was 2.5% between 1989 and 2000 and 1% between 2000 and 2007, resulting in a total decrease of nearly 30% across 1989-2007. (1,2,3,4,5)

The HPV Vaccine has reversed this trend.

In 2017, Sweden’s Center for Cervical Cancer prevention reported that incidences of invasive cervical cancer are climbing in nearly all countries. Over the two-year period from 2013 to 2015, for example, there was a steep 20 percent increase. (source) Note that in Sweden, the Gardasil vaccination program was rolled out in 2010, with vaccination coverage of 12-year-old girls approaching 80%. In 2012-2013, thanks to a catch-up program, almost all girls aged 13 to 18 were vaccinated. (source)

In France, incidences of cervical cancer have increased steadily since vaccinations started, from 9.6 per 100000 in 2006 to 9.7 in 2009, 10.3 in 2012, and 11.49 in 2015. (source)

On April 30th of 2018, a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics suggested that the HPV vaccine may actually be causing cervical cancer in some women rather than preventing it. According to the editors of the journal, “the issues raised by it [the study] are important and discussion on it is in the public interest.“

That last point there is so important: “discussion on it is in the public interest.” Any type of discussion regarding heavily marketed medication is extremely important, and it’s highly concerning when there is a large attempt to ridicule or prevent such a discussion from taking place.

The study was retracted, but remains accessible on the journal’s site.

As editors, we are wary of the extreme ideological divide that views discussions on vaccines as either “pro” or “anti”. In low and middle-income countries like India, where early HPV infection and incidence of carcinoma cervix are relatively high, scientific discussion and resolution of issues concerning the HPV vaccine is critical, for women receiving it, and for policy making on its introduction in the universal immunisation programme. We hope that the hypothesis of possible harm of vaccinating women previously exposed to HPV is carefully explored in future studies. (source)

Gardasil Failure Likened To The Titanic

Here’s another great quote from Dr. Nicole Delepine, a surgeon and Oncologist from France.

It takes a long time to affirm that a preventive action really protects. But the failure of this supposed protection can sometimes be very quickly obvious. To prove that the Titanic was truly unsinkable would have required decades of navigation on the most dangerous seas of the world. Demonstrating that it wasn’t, took only a few hours … This Titanic demonstration is unfortunately reproduced by the Gardasil vaccination. Evidence that vaccination increases the risk of invasive cancer can be rapid, if the vaccine changes the natural history of cancer by accelerating it. The analysis of trends in the incidence of invasive cervical cancer published in official statistics (registers) was studied in the first and most fully vaccinated countries (Australia, Great Britain, Sweden and Norway). Unfortunately, it’s the case for HPV vaccines. (source)

Gardasil’s prevention failure has essentially erased the perceived benefits of the Pap smear, which is accelerating the onset of cervical cancer, according to Delepine. She points out how, in all of the countries who have implemented large HPV vaccination programs, there’s been a significant increase in the frequency of invasive cancers within the most vaccinated populations. She makes an important points and emphasize how non-vaccinated women continue to benefit from screening with a Pap smear:

During the same period, older women (and therefore unvaccinated) saw their cancer risk decrease significantly: less 17% for women aged 55 to 59 (from 9.7 to 8.1), less 13% for women aged 60 to 64 ( from 10.3 to 8.9), less 23% for those aged 75 to 79 (from 11.5 to 8.8) and even less 31% for those aged 80 to 84 (from 14.5 to 10).

From their inception, the two HPV vaccines (Merck’s Gardasil and, outside the U.S., GlaxoSmithKline’s Cervarix) have been aggressively marketed, with their potential benefits oversold and their many risks disguised, particularly through the use of inappropriate placebos. It has been left to independent researchers to critique the regulatory apparatus’ fraudulent evidence. Recent letters published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) have brought forward some stark numbers that illustrate the vaccine’s appalling record: A seriously adverse event rate of 1 in 15 (7%) and a death rate among the vaccinated (14 per 10,000) that far exceeds the risk of dying from cervical cancer which is 0.23 per 10,000 (BMJ letter, May 2018).

This quote from RFK Jr. sums it all up:

When it comes to the HPV vaccine, is it really necessary? There is a very small percentage of women who will contract an HPV infection throughout their lifetime, and 95 percent of these women who do get an HPV infection will clear it by themselves within a couple of years, you don’t even have to detect it. Of the remaining 5 percent, approximately half of those women will develop pre-cancerous lesions, which could then take decades to develop into cancerous lesions. Furthermore, the HPV vaccine only provides 5-10 years of immunity, and girls (and boys) are injected with it at approximately 12 years old. How likely is it that a child will develop an HPV infection between the ages of 12 and 17?

Reprinted with permission from Collective Evolution.

