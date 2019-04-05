Tornadoes, Downbursts, Water Spouts, and Dust Devils

You don’t have to live in tornado alley to experience a twister. Sure they may not have the strength and size that the most catastrophic twisters but even in the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee. This post is meant to cover a variety of twister situations and how to deal with them no matter where you are.

We are also going to talk about other weather events that can often be mistaken for a regular old tornado.

I have to say as preppers we can probably learn a lot from those that have made their life in tornado alley and the Midwest. Please share any experience you have in the comments section so we can learn from you!

Tornado Safety

The image above is actually 8 different images taken of a tornado forming in Kansas in 2016. From left to right you can see the different stages.

If you live in an area with a lot of tornadoes, then you likely either have your own storm shelter or you are close to a community one.

Sheltering below ground is the best thing you can do.

A basement or storm shelter is ideal. Be willing to let others take shelter too. Sometimes people need a fast, safe place to go.

Protect your head and neck as much as you can.

If you have a hardhat or helmet, put it one for the duration of the storm. It is far better to be safe.

Goggles or safety glasses can prevent eye injuries from debris

Constructing a safe room in your house

Most safe rooms are constructed by professional contractors. If you have a basement, then it doesn’t make sense to spend money on an above-ground safe room. You should make your basement outfitted well enough that you and your family can shelter in place for a few days.

If no basement or storm shelter is available than your best bet is to find an interior room. The walls and lack of windows are to your advantage. Shut the door and stay out of the way of any overhead objects. Some people that have interior rooms may want to keep a few supplies in that room that are easy to get to if you have to shelter in that room throughout a storm.

Here is a link to the pamphlet produced by FEMA that discusses safe room construction and there is info that contractors can use to build a room to tornado specs.

Taking Shelter From The Storm

Have an excellent medical kit

Like any disaster, an excellent medical kit is one of the best things you can have on hand. Make sure to go over your kit and add items that may be missing. I cannot stress enough how lacking a lot of pre-made medical kits are when it comes to true major medical supplies.

Create survival caches

Consider stashing some supplies below ground in sealed containers that you can get to if your home is severely damaged or destroyed. Food is not always easy to get in a disaster especially if you or anyone in your family is on a restricted diet. I remember the Red Cross delivering hot meals to us when we were cleaning up after a major flood in Washington state. That same meal I could not eat now due to diet restrictions.

Check out the Backdoor Survival post on survival caches for some ideas.

Cache and Stash Points For Preppers

Have tools in your shelter in case you have to break through or move debris to emerge from your shelter. What would you do if you have a large load of debris trapping you? An old-fashioned pickax or mattock may be a big help. The Pulaski is a tool used by forestry professionals and firefighters. It can be a big help because it is an ax on one end and a mattock on the other so you can chop and dig. A small folding shovel or two may be worth considering.

Emergency radio and a radio or cell for communication

A radio that can pick up NOAA and the Emergency Alert system can keep you informed of weather risks or if a tornado like system or clouds have been spotted in your area.

Some communities have tornado sirens and other alert systems. Sign up for whatever alerts are available to you.

Backup power source

A small power center is something I recommend often and with good reason. The Jackery is my favorite because it is inexpensive and very lightweight making it a good choice for everyone, including the disabled and elderly.

Also, ensure to keep some charging cables with your back up power so that you can keep small devices topped off. A few USB cords should do nicely for charging phones, tablets, e-readers, and radios.

Keep good thick gloves on hand

A 12 pack of good gloves are inexpensive and can come in handy during a lot of emergencies.

The Best Tactical Gloves

Entertainment

You may want to stay in place for a few days even if the storm has passed. If things are torn apart outside and you and your family are safe, hitting the streets when you don’t really need to adds congestion that can affect emergency personnel getting to those that need help.

Choose entertainment options appropriate for all the different age groups in your household. Having something to do helps with morale.

Read the Whole Article

The post Tornadoes, Downbursts, Water Spouts, and Dust Devils appeared first on LewRockwell.