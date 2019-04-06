Complicated Rules For Foraging Aren’t Helping Our National Parks: New at Reason

Officials from the National Park Service announced an agreement last week with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians that will allow select tribal members to forage for an edible plant called sochan in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The agreement allows up to three-dozen permitted tribal gatherers (plus up to five accompanying family members) to harvest sochan in the park.

This agreement is a groundbreaking move on the part of the NPS, but it doesn't go far enough, writes Baylen Linnekin. While foraging is enjoying a renaissance, so too are penalties for engaging in the practice. Foraging regulations in this country vary wildly, and tend to be far more restrictive than is reasonably necessary.

View this article.