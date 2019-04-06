Topics:
- President Trump is a strong father figure
- Supporters find him protective, comforting, caring
- Haters FEAR the qualities of a strong father figure
- Chelsea Handler takes some personal responsibility for her TDS
- Tells Bill Maher she sought Psychiatric help for her TDS
- Whiteboard: TDS Awareness Scale
- Some things are ONLY a story because of partisan pundit framing
- NOT a coincidence how various media frames things
- Professional persuaders guide media framing of the news
- Media framing becomes their target audiences opinion
- You’ve likely been given your opinions by media you follow
- 2020…strong economy = reelection of sitting President, historically
- Tucker asks the question…
- How many is the right number of immigrants to allow in?
- Immigration: What are you trying to accomplish?
- How many immigrants would benefit the country?
- How many immigrants is too many?
- NOBODY can answer the most important question?
- Climate science says the RATE of temperature increase is unprecedented
- Why does their primary graph dispute their primary claim?
- “Probably”, “mostly”, in the explanation of science papers
- Scientists were wrong about what drove temperatures in the past
- They looked for and found variables that validate PAST temps
- How confident can we be that NOW we understand everything?
- 97% agree…is more than a methodology issue
- Solar and Gen IV solutions are both worth developing and comparing
The post Episode 482 Scott Adams: TDS, Chelsea Handler, New Trump 2020 Ad, AOC’s Accent, Immigration appeared first on Dilbert Blog.