Episode 482 Scott Adams: TDS, Chelsea Handler, New Trump 2020 Ad, AOC’s Accent, Immigration

President Trump is a strong father figure Supporters find him protective, comforting, caring Haters FEAR the qualities of a strong father figure

Chelsea Handler takes some personal responsibility for her TDS Tells Bill Maher she sought Psychiatric help for her TDS

for her TDS Whiteboard: TDS Awareness Scale

Some things are ONLY a story because of partisan pundit framing NOT a coincidence how various media frames things

Professional persuaders guide media framing of the news Media framing becomes their target audiences opinion You’ve likely been given your opinions by media you follow

2020…strong economy = reelection of sitting President, historically

Tucker asks the question… How many is the right number of immigrants to allow in?

Immigration: What are you trying to accomplish? How many immigrants would benefit the country? How many immigrants is too many? NOBODY can answer the most important question?

Climate science says the RATE of temperature increase is unprecedented Why does their primary graph dispute their primary claim? “Probably”, “mostly”, in the explanation of science papers

Scientists were wrong about what drove temperatures in the past They looked for and found variables that validate PAST temps How confident can we be that NOW we understand everything?

97% agree…is more than a methodology issue

Solar and Gen IV solutions are both worth developing and comparing

