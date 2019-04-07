Episode 483 Scott Adams: Biden, Gen IV Nuclear, Animals, TDS

April 7, 2019
  • Biden jokes about attention he’s receiving for being inappropriate
  • “Financial Literacy” issue first raised by Hawk Newsome and BLM
  • Why is fake news rerunning last years  debunked “animals” HOAX?
  • Preet Bharara, SDNY, fired by President, major anti-Trumper
    • Preet acknowledges he had TDS after the election
    • Chelsea Handler acknowledges she had TDS, got therapy
  • Jake Tapper segment on President Trump’s border wall plaque
    • Surprisingly balanced piece while mocking the President
  • Van Jones is becoming a national treasure, willing to see both sides
  • Dem Rep Richard Neal should be careful what he wishes for
    • Wants President Trump’s tax returns to evaluate IRS audits 
  • Gen IV opinion piece in NYT, Steven Pinker says Gen IV is answer
    • Steven Pinker is a cognitive scientist, persuasion expert
  • Working climate scientist debunks “accurate Russian model”
  • If Mueller report has anything real bad for Trump…why no leaks?
  • WhenHub’s crypto-currency, The When, has increased value four-fold in two weeks

