Episode 483 Scott Adams: Biden, Gen IV Nuclear, Animals, TDS

- Biden jokes about attention he’s receiving for being inappropriate
- “Financial Literacy” issue first raised by Hawk Newsome and BLM
- Why is fake news rerunning last years debunked “animals” HOAX?
- Preet Bharara, SDNY, fired by President, major anti-Trumper
- Preet acknowledges he had TDS after the election
- Chelsea Handler acknowledges she had TDS, got therapy
- Jake Tapper segment on President Trump’s border wall plaque
- Surprisingly balanced piece while mocking the President
- Van Jones is becoming a national treasure, willing to see both sides
- Dem Rep Richard Neal should be careful what he wishes for
- Wants President Trump’s tax returns to evaluate IRS audits
- Gen IV opinion piece in NYT, Steven Pinker says Gen IV is answer
- Steven Pinker is a cognitive scientist, persuasion expert
- Working climate scientist debunks “accurate Russian model”
- If Mueller report has anything real bad for Trump…why no leaks?
