Episode 483 Scott Adams: Biden, Gen IV Nuclear, Animals, TDS

Biden jokes about attention he’s receiving for being inappropriate

“Financial Literacy” issue first raised by Hawk Newsome and BLM

Why is fake news rerunning last years debunked “animals” HOAX?

debunked “animals” HOAX? Preet Bharara, SDNY, fired by President, major anti-Trumper Preet acknowledges he had TDS after the election Chelsea Handler acknowledges she had TDS, got therapy

Jake Tapper segment on President Trump’s border wall plaque Surprisingly balanced piece while mocking the President

Van Jones is becoming a national treasure, willing to see both sides

Dem Rep Richard Neal should be careful what he wishes for Wants President Trump’s tax returns to evaluate IRS audits

Gen IV opinion piece in NYT, Steven Pinker says Gen IV is answer Steven Pinker is a cognitive scientist, persuasion expert

Working climate scientist debunks “accurate Russian model”

If Mueller report has anything real bad for Trump…why no leaks?

WhenHub’s crypto-currency, The When, has increased value four-fold in two weeks

