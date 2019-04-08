Adam Schiff: One of the Deep State’s

Those who indiscriminately follow the worldview promoted by mainstream media are likely to have scorn and ridicule for president Donald Trump and every single thing he does. Like some commentators, they may even be critical of Trump if he does something that they criticized him for not doing at an earlier time.

Of course, Trump is being mocked for the notion that he is ‘draining the swamp,’ since the mainstream narrative frames the existence of a ‘Deep State’ as an alt-right conspiracy theory that has no basis in reality. And this stands to reason, since the fundamental lynchpin of the mainstream media worldview is that “things are as they appear”: the duly elected government has all the power, the only battle is left versus right, and there is no shadow government or dark global elite that have long held tremendous influence and control over the executive, legislative and judiciary branches of government.

The Nature Of The Deep State

However, this mainstream worldview is slowly losing its grip over the minds of the awakening citizenry. The evidence is just too overwhelming, the feeling that something is “off” with this perception is getting harder to ignore, and an alternate view that posits the existence of a Deep State just makes too much sense. It stands as the best explanation for why the United States, and humanity as a whole, are failing so badly in achieving equality, peace and shared prosperity.

The numbers bear out this growing shift in perception. This Monmouth poll from March 2018 shows that, in fact, close to three-quarters of the population believe in the existence of a ‘Deep State’:

Poll Question: The term Deep State refers to the possible existence of a group of unelected government and military officials who secretly manipulate or direct national policy. Do you think this type of Deep State in the federal government definitely exists, probably exists, probably does not exist, or definitely does not exist? Definitely exists 27%

Probably exists 47%

Probably does not exist 16%

Definitely does not exist 5%

Don’t know 5%

Now the exact nature of the Deep State remains veiled and is probably too complex and compartmentalized for anyone but those at the very top of the pyramid to really understand in terms of its number of tentacles and its reach. There is no set group of people who meet in a boardroom and self-identify as ‘executive members of the Deep State.’ Rather, there is a complex of groups, domestic and global, that are loosely tied together by common interests and often are at war with each other in particular areas. However the overriding agreement at the highest levels of this collaboration is that they are the ‘rulers’ of humanity, and the enslavement of the rest of humanity is their shared objective.

This ruling class employs the services of people in various spheres of human activity, including politics, banking, industry, science, military, intelligence, education, judiciary and media. With their virtually limitless wealth, power, and knowledge, they control key players through bribes, threats, and blackmail. Many presidents and other leaders have made specific reference to the insidious nature of this power. While the quote below is from 1922, and the ruling hierarchy has gotten much more complex, this characterization of this elite power in a speech by New York city Mayor John Hylan is clear, bold, and still resonates today:

The real menace of our Republic is the invisible government, which like a giant octopus sprawls its slimy legs over our cities, states and nation. To depart from mere generalizations, let me say that at the head of this octopus are the Rockefeller–Standard Oil interests and a small group of powerful banking houses generally referred to as the international bankers. The little coterie of powerful international bankers virtually run the United States government for their own selfish purposes. They practically control both parties, write political platforms, make cats paws of party leaders, use the leading men of private organizations, and resort to every device to place in nomination for high public office only such candidates as will be amenable to the dictates of corrupt big business. These international bankers and Rockefeller–Standard Oil interests control the majority of the newspapers and magazines in this country. They use the columns of these papers to club into submission or drive out of office public officials who refuse to do the bidding of the powerful corrupt cliques which compose the invisible government. It operates under cover of a self-created screen [and] seizes our executive officers, legislative bodies, schools, courts, newspapers and every agency created for the public protection. (source)

Let’s accept the notion, for now, that Donald Trump was asked by an alliance of patriotic political, military and intelligence insiders to run for president in order for him to front their long-standing efforts to take down the Deep State. If so, then the full-on saturation of anti-Trump rhetoric over mainstream airwaves and from the only party now controlled by the Deep State, the Democrats, makes a lot of sense. One could argue that Trump seems to be doing a good job with the economy and in the geopolitical arena, and absent of the existential threat Trump poses to the ruling class, he would surely get a smidgen of kudos from the mainstream media when he does something right, a courtesy that to my knowledge has been afforded to all past presidents.

Where Does Adam Schiff Fit In?

In the political arena itself, it becomes necessary to employ Deep State players who are willing and ready to promote their agenda while obfuscating all other initiatives. Given that the current administration now seems to have greater power to contemplate prosecuting crimes of Deep State players rather than simply following Deep State directives, it’s no wonder that it’s time for desperate measures.

Enter Adam Schiff, a long-standing Democratic member of Congress and the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, a body charged with the oversight of the United States Intelligence Community. He has held the top position since the Democrats gained power in the house in the 2018 Mid-terms. But instead of focusing on matters relating directly to intelligence agencies, his sole preoccupation has been the investigation of Trump colluding with Russia, even after the Mueller report came out and found no evidence of collusion. This resulted in a recent, and unprecedented, request by all nine Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee for Schiff to step down as chairman.

Schiff’s direct response to this request is captured in the video below, as part of out first episode of our bi-weekly news broadcast ‘The Collective Evolution Show’ available on CETV. It underscores the fact that Schiff’s sole preoccupation continues to be the aggrandizement of the few flimsy and worn out talking points that Schiff is trying desperately to confabulate into “Russian collusion”.

“I Don’t Think It’s OK”

As you can see, Schiff goes into a diatribe, endlessly repeating the line that ‘My (Republican) colleagues may think it’s OK that ‘x’, but I don’t think it’s OK,’ where ‘x’ is supposed serious malfeasance on the part of the Trump campaign. In trying to stretch out the significance of the now infamous ‘Trump Tower meeting,’ which one could laughably call Schiff’s ‘best’ evidence of Russian collusion, his first nine exhortations about what is “not OK” consist of small and insignificant details about this single event.

The Trump Tower meeting had Donald Trump Jr. and other campaign members meet with a female Russian lawyer, who supposedly had dirt on Hillary Clinton. However, evidence that this meeting was actually set up by Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, who took money from the Clinton campaign to provide a dossier that would justify spying on the Trump campaign, is not surprising. It just solidifies the notion that a concerted effort to create a narrative that Trump colluded with Russia was a significant Deep State operation designed to prevent the Trump administration from exposing the Deep State and prosecuting its players. The fact that Adam Schiff continues to simply repeat the same tired, impotent points over and over again just shows how desperate the Deep State have become and how few options they have left.

