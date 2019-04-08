Controversial Arizona Prosecutor Juan Martinez May Finally Get a Taste of Justice: New at Reason

To the limited extent he's known outside Arizona, Maricopa County prosecutor Juan Martinez is associated with the high-profile and lurid case of Jodi Arias, who was convicted in 2013 of murdering Travis Alexander. Within the state, though, Martinez evokes tales of courtroom theatrics and allegations of leaking confidential information, tampering with evidence, lying to investigators, and sexual harassment.

That's not uncommon behavior for prosecutors anywhere in the country, writes J.D. Tuccille. But what is notable here is that after surviving several attempts to hold him to account, Martinez's luck may finally be running out. More details about allegations against him are coming out as the latest formal complaint against him goes to the Arizona Supreme Court.

