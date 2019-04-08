Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
Episode 484 Scott Adams: Hoaxes, AOC, Immigration, Nuclear Power

April 8, 2019
  • An AOC tweet embracing Gen IV development could save the planet
    • NO danger of meltdown with Gen IV designs
    • NO toxic waste created by Gen IV designs
    • CAN SAFELY burn existing toxic waste as its fuel
  • Ex-Senator Bob Kerrey, a Dem, says Dems are suffering 2 “delusions”
  • Secretary Nielsen fired from DHS
    • Trump SOP, “shake the box” till you gets variables that work
    • “The Bad Idea” is a Hollywood writer brainstorming technique
  • Kim Jong Un releases new propaganda video
    • Demotes the power of his nukes, raises positive sounding things

