Topics:
- An AOC tweet embracing Gen IV development could save the planet
- NO danger of meltdown with Gen IV designs
- NO toxic waste created by Gen IV designs
- CAN SAFELY burn existing toxic waste as its fuel
- Ex-Senator Bob Kerrey, a Dem, says Dems are suffering 2 “delusions”
- Secretary Nielsen fired from DHS
- Trump SOP, “shake the box” till you gets variables that work
- “The Bad Idea” is a Hollywood writer brainstorming technique
- Kim Jong Un releases new propaganda video
- Demotes the power of his nukes, raises positive sounding things
Please donate to support my Periscopes and Podcasts:
I also fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer these methods over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
below is a demonstration of the personal DONATE button you can add to any blog or web page. All you need is a free account on the Interface by WhenHub app.
The post Episode 484 Scott Adams: Hoaxes, AOC, Immigration, Nuclear Power appeared first on Dilbert Blog.
The post Episode 484 Scott Adams: Hoaxes, AOC, Immigration, Nuclear Power appeared first on Dilbert Blog.