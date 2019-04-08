Topics:

An AOC tweet embracing Gen IV development could save the planet NO danger of meltdown with Gen IV designs NO toxic waste created by Gen IV designs CAN SAFELY burn existing toxic waste as its fuel

Ex-Senator Bob Kerrey, a Dem, says Dems are suffering 2 “delusions”

Secretary Nielsen fired from DHS Trump SOP, “shake the box” till you gets variables that work “The Bad Idea” is a Hollywood writer brainstorming technique

Kim Jong Un releases new propaganda video Demotes the power of his nukes, raises positive sounding things



The post Episode 484 Scott Adams: Hoaxes, AOC, Immigration, Nuclear Power appeared first on Dilbert Blog.