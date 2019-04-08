New York Supreme Court Overturns Rockland County’s

The Supreme Court of the State of New York has overturned the medical martial law declaration of Rockland County, NY, whose “head executioner,” Ed Day, had declared a state of emergency and threatened to imprison children and teens for up to six months if they were caught in public unvaccinated.

In utter violation of human rights and civil liberties, Ed Day had threatened all the children of Rockland County with jail time if they dared step foot in a church, school, mall, government building, public library or a public transportation bus. The declaration was obviously pushed by Big Pharma, and Ed Day is on the record working hard to roll out the red carpet for biotech companies as part of his “economic growth” strategy for Rockland County. (See video below.)

His emergency declaration, not surprisingly, was based on total quackery and medical fearmongering. Even the NY Supreme Court confirmed that, calling the medical martial law declaration “arbitrary and capricious,” which is the court’s way of saying that Ed Day is a lunatic medical tyrant who ginned up a declared emergency for no justifiable reason.

As PJ Media reports:

Acting Supreme Court Justice Rolf Thorsen ruled in favor of parents who challenged the Rockland County executive order in court. Thorsen ruled that any emergency ban could not last more than five days, while Day wanted a thirty-day ban. The judge ordered that all children affected by the ban be immediately returned to school and welcomed in public spaces while declaring that the ban cannot be enforced. Day had threatened the unvaccinated citizens of Rockland County with up to six months in jail if they violated his ban.

According to PJ Media, Supreme Court Justice Thorsen also dismissed Ed Day’s absurd argument of a “state of emergency,” explaining that the presence of 166 measles cases among a population of 330,000 people is not an “epidemic.”

The vaccine industry — steeped in bribery, corruption and felony crimes — has repeatedly resorted to psychological terrorism and fear mongering to push its dangerous products onto the masses. While it is not yet known whether Ed Day received a payoff from the pharmaceutical giants, his actions are consistent with those of California state senator Richard Pan, whose campaigns have been heavily financed by pharmaceutical money. (He was the sponsor behind SB 277, the vaccine mandate that denies children the right to an education if they aren’t vaccinated.)

