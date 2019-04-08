The Real Fix to the Border ‘Crisis’

This spring has seen a spike in families fleeing Central America and flocking to the U.S. border seeking asylum. Contrary to President Donald Trump's claims, this isn't a crisis. But the situation is straining the resources of frontline border agencies that are running out of space to process and house these migrants, partly because the president has been wasting resources on a useless wall rather than hiring judges and personnel for quick processsing.

Further, Trump's proposed solutions will be too costly or unworkable or both.

There is, however, a costless fix: Hand these migrants a work permit right off the bat, but with a condition. Reason Foundation Senior Analyst Shikha Dalmia explains.

