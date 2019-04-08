Trump Orders Firing

US Secret Service director Randolph “Tex” Alles will remain in his position as of now, but has been asked to leave.

US President Donald Trump has instructed his chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney to fire Secret Service director Randolph Alles, CNN reported, citing numerous administration officials. Commenting on the decision, one of the officials mentioned “a near-systematic purge” at the Department of Homeland Security.

Shortly after that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed in a statement that US Secret Service Director Randolph Alles would step down from his post and be replaced by career service member James Murray in May.

“United States Secret Service director Randolph ‘Tex’ Alles has done a great job at the agency over the last two years, and the President is thankful for his over 40 years of service to the country,” Sanders said in the statement. “Mr. Alles will be leaving shortly and President Trump has selected James M. Murray, a career member of the USSS, to take over as director beginning in May.”

The reports emerged following the Sunday’s resignation of the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, reasoned, as the media explained, by growing pressure from the President. The Secret Service director reports directly to the Secretary of Homeland Security and oversees the Secret Service’s work on both protection and investigations.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that this resignation could be the first in a string of firings, as White House senior adviser Stephen Miller allegedly wants Trump to fire the director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, Lee Cissna, and the department’s general counsel, John Mitnick.

