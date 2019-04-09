Attn, NY Reasonoids: Come To a Happy Hour on Tuesday, April 16!

I'm happy to announce a Reason Happy Hour in Manhattan on Tuesday, April 16, 2019! My New York-based colleagues Matt Welch, Jim Epstein, Joanna Andreasson, and I invite you to come out and enjoy conversation, camaraderie, and a cash bar.
Joining us will be several guest stars, too, including Brendan O'Neill, the editor of Spiked, and some of his colleagues.
Details:
What: A Reason Happy Hour in New York City
When: Tuesday, April 16, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Emmett O'Lunney's Irish Pub, 219 West 50th Street, between Broadway and 8th Avenue.