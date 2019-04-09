Big Tech: A Love Story (New at Reason)

Could it be that you are getting a better deal from big technology companies than you realize? George Mason University economist Tyler Cowen thinks so, and he has penned a new book to convince you that you should love big businesses as much as he does.

It's called Big Business: A Love Letter to An American Anti-Hero, and it indeed sings the praises of today's bêtes noires. In true Cowenesque fashion, the book starts out with a markedly contrarian premise that by the last page seems so evident that you wonder why it first felt outlandish at all. Even the most dogged big business critic may feel just a little tenderer towards today's titans by the end (whether they want to admit it or not).

The simple fact is this: most of what we love and need—"ships, trains and cars; electricity, lighting, and heating; most of our food supply; most of our lifesaving pharmaceuticals; clothes for our children; telephones and smartphones; the books we love to read; the ability to access the world's information"—comes from businesses, and usually big businesses at that. Andrea O'Sullivan (who works for Cowen at the Mercatus Center) explains the book's thesis.

