Episode 485 Scott Adams: Lack of Credible Democrat Candidates, Summer Reruns of Scandals, More

Topics:
- Introducing the “Ted Cruz Rule”
- CNN appears to have soured on backing Kamala for President
- Her problem might be that she’s boring
- CNN financial incentives are counter to their political preference
- Illegal immigrant children are being held in “Obama Cages”
- Trump admin should make it a goal to eliminate “Obama Cages”
- Reparations topic and Corey Booker
- No democrat candidate can ignore that “woke” topic
- The psychological invention of America as a cultural “melting pot”
