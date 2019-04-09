Natural libido boosters

It’s completely normal to experience a lack of desire from time to time. A whopping 32 percent of women and 15 percent of men live with low libido.

And thanks to falling testosterone levels, those numbers increase as we age.

But getting older shouldn’t mean you have to miss out on an active and enjoyable sex life. Thankfully, you can boost your libido naturally. There are a number of foods you should include in your diet if you want to restore your sex drive.

#1 — Dark chocolate

Chocolate significantly improves female sexuality. The secret may lie in dark chocolate’s “love drug” — a chemical called phenylethylamine which can spur feelings of alertness and contentedness.

#2 — Watermelon

Watermelon has an effect similar to Viagra due to its high concentrations of antioxidants and ability to boost blood flow to the genitals.

#3 — Figs

The mineral content, especially the magnesium, found in figs gives them the power to enhance libido. That’s because magnesium increases testosterone levels, which is vital for a healthy sex drive.

#4 — Spinach

This green leafy veggie is packed with L-arginine. L-arginine increases blood flow, and increased blood flow means increased libido. Men with sexual dysfunction who take L-arginine show significant improvement.

#5 — Ginger

This vitamin C packed root is a known anti-inflammatory and is also scientifically proven to boost testosterone levels.

#6 — Saffron

This beautiful golden spice may be one of the most expensive spices in the world, but you’ll think it’s worth it when you see what it can do for your libido.

Women who regularly take saffron not only experience an improvement when it comes to their libido, they gain the benefits of better lubrication as well as less pain during intercourse.

And the men are not to be left out. Men who take saffron have been found to experience significantly stronger and harder erections.

When it comes to your sex life, foods are not the only way to put a little more gas in the tank. There are also four supplements that can give your libido a big boost so that you can get back in the bedroom.

#1 — Resveratrol

You’ve probably read my writing on resveratrol already — it’s the antioxidant found in the skin of grapes and in red wine.

The reason resveratrol is so important when it comes to your sex life is that it has been found to cause the release of nitric oxide, a compound that widens your blood vessels and increases blood flow. For women, think better arousal. For men, an erection like when you were younger.

The resveratrol supplement I recommend is Peak ResV+ Superfruits .

#2 — Panax ginseng

This Asian variety of ginseng has been shown to improve sexual desire for women during menopause.

#3 — Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen herb that’s great for women experiencing a libido slump. For the best source of this supplement, I recommend Peak Ultimate Vitality .

#4 — L-Arginine

Because L-arginine acts as a vasodilator, dilating blood vessels, many people take oral L-arginine to try to treat cardiovascular conditions and erectile dysfunction.

