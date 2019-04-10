Episode 486 Scott Adams: HOAXES, Buttigieg, Healthcare, Israel, Candace Owens, More

April 10, 2019
No Comments

Topics: 

  • Ted Lieu’s despicable, out of context clip sliming Candace Owens
  • Pete Buttigieg, the new media endorsed Democrat candidate 
  • Zapping nuclear waste with a laser to neutralize it’s danger
  • Bill Gates promoting Gen IV SAFE nuclear power options
    • NO danger of meltdown
    • CAN safely burn existing nuclear waste for its fuel
  • Healthcare and President Trump…waiting for the 2020 elections
    • Persuasion: A+
    • Grade: F (he has no plan so far) 
  • Healthcare plan suggestion…
    • Competition is what’s badly needed
    • Allow people to buy into Medicare at reduced rates?
    • Existing plans would need to compete with Medicare plan 
  • Medical technology startups for consumer cost reductions
    • Technology reduces costs, improves results
  • 12% of people say CNN isn’t politically biased…wow
  • Prime Minister Netanyahu wins election
  • DEBUNKING Update: Showing people the “Fine People” HOAX
    • The afflicted push back when shown it was clearly a HOAX
    • The “Hoax Funnel” I use for debunking the HOAX
  • President Trump’s recent firing of cabinet people
    • CONCEPT: The bad day strategy of aggregation
  • Obama is a REALLY BORING public speaker
    • Nobody realized that, till we saw President Trump speak

Please donate to support my Periscopes and Podcasts:

I also fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer these methods over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
below is a demonstration of the personal DONATE button you can add to any blog or web page. All you need is a free account on the Interface by WhenHub app.

The post Episode 486 Scott Adams: HOAXES, Buttigieg, Healthcare, Israel, Candace Owens, More appeared first on Dilbert Blog.

Tags: ,