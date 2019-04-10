Episode 486 Scott Adams: HOAXES, Buttigieg, Healthcare, Israel, Candace Owens, More

Topics:
- Ted Lieu’s despicable, out of context clip sliming Candace Owens
- Pete Buttigieg, the new media endorsed Democrat candidate
- Zapping nuclear waste with a laser to neutralize it’s danger
- Bill Gates promoting Gen IV SAFE nuclear power options
- NO danger of meltdown
- CAN safely burn existing nuclear waste for its fuel
- Healthcare and President Trump…waiting for the 2020 elections
- Persuasion: A+
- Grade: F (he has no plan so far)
- Healthcare plan suggestion…
- Competition is what’s badly needed
- Allow people to buy into Medicare at reduced rates?
- Existing plans would need to compete with Medicare plan
- Medical technology startups for consumer cost reductions
- Technology reduces costs, improves results
- 12% of people say CNN isn’t politically biased…wow
- Prime Minister Netanyahu wins election
- DEBUNKING Update: Showing people the “Fine People” HOAX
- The afflicted push back when shown it was clearly a HOAX
- The “Hoax Funnel” I use for debunking the HOAX
- President Trump’s recent firing of cabinet people
- CONCEPT: The bad day strategy of aggregation
- Obama is a REALLY BORING public speaker
- Nobody realized that, till we saw President Trump speak
