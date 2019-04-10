Topics:

Ted Lieu’s despicable, out of context clip sliming Candace Owens

Pete Buttigieg, the new media endorsed Democrat candidate

Zapping nuclear waste with a laser to neutralize it’s danger

Bill Gates promoting Gen IV SAFE nuclear power options NO danger of meltdown CAN safely burn existing nuclear waste for its fuel

Healthcare and President Trump…waiting for the 2020 elections Persuasion: A+ Grade: F (he has no plan so far)

Healthcare plan suggestion… Competition is what’s badly needed Allow people to buy into Medicare at reduced rates? Existing plans would need to compete with Medicare plan

Medical technology startups for consumer cost reductions Technology reduces costs, improves results

12% of people say CNN isn’t politically biased…wow

Prime Minister Netanyahu wins election

DEBUNKING Update: Showing people the “Fine People” HOAX The afflicted push back when shown it was clearly a HOAX The “Hoax Funnel” I use for debunking the HOAX

President Trump’s recent firing of cabinet people CONCEPT: The bad day strategy of aggregation

Obama is a REALLY BORING public speaker Nobody realized that, till we saw President Trump speak



Please donate to support my Periscopes and Podcasts:



I also fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer these methods over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

below is a demonstration of the personal DONATE button you can add to any blog or web page. All you need is a free account on the Interface by WhenHub app.



The post Episode 486 Scott Adams: HOAXES, Buttigieg, Healthcare, Israel, Candace Owens, More appeared first on Dilbert Blog.