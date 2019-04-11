Episode 487 Scott Adams: Assange, Kerry vs Massie on Climate Change, Barr on Spying

Topics:
- Newsweek, most despicable headline in history?
- Candace headline in landscape versus portrait mode
- Oliver Stone tweets his support for SAFE Gen IV Nuclear Power
- Stone says wind and solar doesn’t have same potential
- Julian Assange arrested
- Obama commuted his co-conspirator, Chelsea Manning
- Does Pro-Trump Assange have juicy info?
- Kim Kardashian wants to become a lawyer, pursue activism
- Huge respect for her as a hard working, good person
- Like Kanye, she’s a VERY hard worker, deserves respect
- “Predicated” reasons for the spying, was spying justified?
- We’re past the question of whether or not spying happened
- Cringe-worthy climate change testimony
- MIT Engineer Rep. Massie’s weak climate change challenge
- Kerry’s answer wasn’t so smart or informed either, embarrassing
- OUT OF CONTEXT propaganda hits
- Candace taken out of context on Hitler, propaganda hit
- “Fine People” hoax was an out of context propaganda hit
- “Animals” hoax was an out of context propaganda hit
- The media and both political parties do it ALL THE TIME
- Tony Heller and climate change skepticism
- Michael Mann mocking me for my lack of scientific understanding
- Open question: The troposphere isn’t warming as CC predicts – True?
