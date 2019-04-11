Topics:

Newsweek, most despicable headline in history? Candace headline in landscape versus portrait mode

Oliver Stone tweets his support for SAFE Gen IV Nuclear Power Stone says wind and solar doesn’t have same potential

Julian Assange arrested Obama commuted his co-conspirator, Chelsea Manning Does Pro-Trump Assange have juicy info?

Kim Kardashian wants to become a lawyer, pursue activism Huge respect for her as a hard working, good person Like Kanye, she’s a VERY hard worker, deserves respect

“Predicated” reasons for the spying, was spying justified? We’re past the question of whether or not spying happened

Cringe-worthy climate change testimony MIT Engineer Rep. Massie’s weak climate change challenge Kerry’s answer wasn’t so smart or informed either, embarrassing

OUT OF CONTEXT propaganda hits Candace taken out of context on Hitler, propaganda hit “Fine People” hoax was an out of context propaganda hit “Animals” hoax was an out of context propaganda hit The media and both political parties do it ALL THE TIME

Tony Heller and climate change skepticism

Michael Mann mocking me for my lack of scientific understanding

Open question: The troposphere isn’t warming as CC predicts – True?

Please donate to support my Periscopes and Podcasts:



I also fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer these methods over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

below is a demonstration of the personal DONATE button you can add to any blog or web page. All you need is a free account on the Interface by WhenHub app.



The post Episode 487 Scott Adams: Assange, Kerry vs Massie on Climate Change, Barr on Spying appeared first on Dilbert Blog.