Episode 488 Scott Adams: My Assange Prediction

Topics:
- CNN, FOX not yet sure if it’s better for their team to love or hate Assange
- Assange + Trump more likely to make a deal than any other POTUS
- What does Assange know, that nobody else knows?
- Assange previously offered juicy info that benefits Trump
- Legal ploy and no jail time for Assange, in exchange for info?
