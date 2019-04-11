Topics:

CNN, FOX not yet sure if it’s better for their team to love or hate Assange

Assange + Trump more likely to make a deal than any other POTUS What does Assange know, that nobody else knows? Assange previously offered juicy info that benefits Trump

Legal ploy and no jail time for Assange, in exchange for info?

Please donate to support my Periscopes and Podcasts:



I also fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer these methods over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

below is a demonstration of the personal DONATE button you can add to any blog or web page. All you need is a free account on the Interface by WhenHub app.



The post Episode 488 Scott Adams: My Assange Prediction appeared first on Dilbert Blog.