Sheriff’s Department Definitely Needs a Mine-Resistant Vehicle for All Those Mines in Tennessee

A sheriff's department in Tennessee is the lucky recipient of a military-style mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle. This is a vehicle that the U.S. Army uses to weather improvised explosives, rocket-propelled grenades, and mines.

Here's a photo, courtesy of the Tennessee Department of General Services:

We're thrilled that our LESO program, in our Vehicle and Asset Management division, was able to supply @GreeneSheriff with this mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle (MRAP) for the agency's use.: @GreeneSun pic.twitter.com/NHKOTpcZIn — TN Department of General Services (@TennDGS) April 11, 2019

"It will be put to good use!!" the Greene County Sheriff's Department replied.

Under the National Defense Authorization Act, the military can transfer excess equipment to local law enforcement agencies, largely for counter-drug and counter-terrorism activities. The big question, of course, is why police in Greene County, with a population of roughly 70,000, need a mine-resistant vehicle to fight the war on drugs. Are there a lot of land mines in Tennessee?

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users have had a field day with this:

Lot of IED and Taliban ambushes in that part of Tennessee? — war on cars (and birds!) participant (@NotMyLinkedIn) April 12, 2019

Now you clearly need an Apache Gunship to provide air cover for your mine resistant tank when apprehend those shoplifters at Walmart pic.twitter.com/vQcU6GfiEH — Donald J. Turncoat (@DDumpsterfire) April 12, 2019

Are you anticipating mines, IEDs, or a complex ambush in Greene County? What is composition and disposition of the threat that you face? If you are trying to demonstrate security and safety to your citizens, you have failed. pic.twitter.com/AKJiCr2rHv — GlycerineGrey1886 (@GGrey1886) April 12, 2019

Oh now I get it.https://t.co/yWb6cRq9RL — Angry Educator (@bdpop) April 12, 2019

I suppose if radicalized Iran-backed Appalachian insurgents start planting IEDs along Shiloh Rd between Tusculum and Greeneville, they'll be ready? — Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) April 12, 2019

You got to be fucking kidding us with this shit — Jason (@longwall26) April 12, 2019

If the deputies run into any RPGs, they should post a photo of that too. Til then, I think those angry tweeters have a point.