Episode 490 Scott Adams: Sanctuary City Persuasion, Climate Change Solutions

Topics:
- White House considers shipping illegals to sanctuary cities
- Phase 2: Why won’t sanctuary cities accept them?
- Phase 3 Kill Shot: “How many illegal immigrants will you take”
- Our government is so broken it can’t act on things both sides agree on
- Nobody “shakes the box” better than President Trump
- Side Note: AOC also “shakes the box” effectively
- Small floating cities are essentially aircraft carriers
- Aircraft carriers are nuclear powered, Gen IV applicable
- Green Peace supports Gen IV SAFE nuclear power
- Why aren’t FOX or CNN discussing, covering SAFE Gen IV nuclear?
- BOTH sides of congress support SAFE Gen IV nuclear power
- Dems want to say GOP isn’t doing anything about climate change
- SAFE Gen IV solves climate change, it’s being developed
- 5G isn’t just faster internet
- 5G is civilization changing
- Education, VR, healthcare, everything major will be transformed
- Lets get to free education the smart way…through technology
- Schools today: bullying, drugs, sex
- With technology, we CAN do better for our children
