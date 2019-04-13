Topics:

White House considers shipping illegals to sanctuary cities Phase 2: Why won’t sanctuary cities accept them? Phase 3 Kill Shot: “How many illegal immigrants will you take”

Our government is so broken it can’t act on things both sides agree on

Nobody “shakes the box” better than President Trump Side Note: AOC also “shakes the box” effectively

Small floating cities are essentially aircraft carriers Aircraft carriers are nuclear powered, Gen IV applicable

Green Peace supports Gen IV SAFE nuclear power

Why aren’t FOX or CNN discussing, covering SAFE Gen IV nuclear? BOTH sides of congress support SAFE Gen IV nuclear power

Dems want to say GOP isn’t doing anything about climate change SAFE Gen IV solves climate change, it’s being developed

5G isn’t just faster internet 5G is civilization changing Education, VR, healthcare, everything major will be transformed

Lets get to free education the smart way…through technology Schools today: bullying, drugs, sex With technology, we CAN do better for our children



Please donate to support my Periscopes and Podcasts:



I also fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer these methods over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

below is a demonstration of the personal DONATE button you can add to any blog or web page. All you need is a free account on the Interface by WhenHub app.



The post Episode 490 Scott Adams: Sanctuary City Persuasion, Climate Change Solutions appeared first on Dilbert Blog.