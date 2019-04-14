Episode 492 Scott Adams: Proposing a Capitalist Healthcare Plan That’s Either Brilliant, or the Opposite

April 14, 2019
Topics: 

  • Capitalist version of a healthcare plan
  • Healthcare Confusopoly – Whiteboard
  • Business model of the press inhibits seeking, promoting solutions
  • Suggestions for fixing healthcare
    • Price Transparency
    • Healthcare Insurer rebates if consumer finds bargains
    • Market for health data sharing

