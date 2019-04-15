The Oxford Handbook of Fiduciary Law is now in print. It is an unusually strong collection of papers. And six of them are by Notre Dame authors (Bray, Kelly, Mayer, Miller x 2, Velasco), which is one more indication of the increasing prominence of Notre Dame as a center of private law. Here’s the TOC:

Introduction, Evan J. Criddle, Paul B. Miller, and Robert H. Sitkoff

Part I. The Doctrinal Canon

1. Fiduciary Principles in Fact-Based Fiduciary Relationships, Daniel B. Kelly

2. Fiduciary Principles in Agency Law, Deborah A. DeMott

3. Fiduciary Principles in Trust Law, Robert H. Sitkoff

4. Fiduciary Principles in Corporate Law, Julian Velasco

5. Fiduciary Principles in Unincorporated Entity Law, Mohsen Manesh

6. Fiduciary Principles in Charities and Other Nonprofits, Lloyd Hitoshi Mayer

7. Fiduciary Principles in Banking, Andrew F. Tuch

8. Fiduciary Principles in Investment Advice, Arthur B. Laby

9. Fiduciary Principles in Pension Law, Dana M. Muir

10. Fiduciary Principles in Employment Law, Aditi Bagchi

11. Fiduciary Principles in Bankruptcy and Insolvency, John A.E. Pottow

12. Fiduciary Principles in Family Law, Elizabeth S. Scott and Ben Chen

13. Elizabeth S. Scott and Ben Chen, Nina A. Kohn

14. Fiduciary Principles in Legal Representation, Richard W. Painter

15. Fiduciary Principles in Health Care, Mark A. Hall

16. Fiduciary Principles and Public Offices, Ethan J. Leib and Stephen R. Galoob

17. Fiduciary Principles and the State, D. Theodore Rave

18. Fiduciary Principles in International Law, Evan J. Criddle

Part II. A Conceptual Synthesis of Fiduciary Law

19. The Identification of Fiduciary Relationships, Paul B. Miller

20. The Fiduciary Duty of Loyalty, Andrew S. Gold

21. The Fiduciary Duty of Care, John C. P. Goldberg

22. Other Fiduciary Duties: Implementing Loyalty and Care, Robert H. Sitkoff

23. Mandatory and Default Rules in Fiduciary Law, Daniel Clarry

24. Fiduciary Remedies, Samuel L. Bray

Part III. Fiduciary Law across History and Legal Systems

25. Fiduciary Principles in English Common Law, Joshua Getzler

26. Fiduciary Principles in the Canon Law, Richard H. Helmholz

27. Fiduciary Principles in Roman Law, David Johnston

28. Fiduciary Principles in Classical Islamic Law Systems, Mohammad Fadel

29. Fiduciary Principles in Classical Jewish Law, Chaim N. Saiman

30. Fiduciary Principles in Contemporary Common Law Systems, Matthew Conaglen

31. Fiduciary Principles in European Civil Law Systems, Martin Gelter and Genevieve Helleringer

32. Fiduciary Principles in Chinese Law, Nicholas C. Howson

33. Fiduciary Principles in Indian Law, Vikramaditya S. Khanna

34. Fiduciary Principles in Japanese Law, J. Mark Ramseyer and Masayuki Tamaruya

Part IV. The Future of Fiduciary Law and Theory

35. The Economics of Fiduciary Law, Richard R.W. Brooks

36. The Philosophy of Fiduciary Law, Charlie Webb

37. Fiduciary Law and Psychology, Tess Wilkinson-Ryan

38. Empirical Analysis of Fiduciary Law, Jonathan Klick and Max M. Schanzenbach

39. Fiduciary Law and Equity, Henry E. Smith

40. Fiduciary Law, Good Faith, and Publicness, Hillary A. Sale

41. Fiduciary Law and Moral Norms, James E. Penner

42. Fiduciary Law and Social Norms, Matthew Harding

43. Fiduciary Law and Corruption, Sung Hui Kim

44. Fiduciary Law and Pluralism, Hanoch Dagan

45. Fiduciary Law and Financial Regulation, Howell E. Jackson and Talia B. Gillis

46. Delaware Corporate Fiduciary Law: Searching for the Optimal Balance, Lawrence A. Hamermesh and Leo E. Strine, Jr.

47. New Frontiers in Private Fiduciary Law, Paul B. Miller

48. New Frontiers in Public Fiduciary Law, Evan Fox-Decent

My own contribution is “Fiduciary Remedies” (a prepublication draft is here on SSRN). Three of the points that I think are more important are (1) fiduciary remedies arise out of, and indeed require the performance of, fiduciary duties; (2) monetary remedies for loss in fiduciary law aren’t calculated the same way as legal damages; and (3) the remedies of fiduciary law (derived from trust law) are quite different from those of agency law.