The Oxford Handbook of Fiduciary Law is now in print. It is an unusually strong collection of papers. And six of them are by Notre Dame authors (Bray, Kelly, Mayer, Miller x 2, Velasco), which is one more indication of the increasing prominence of Notre Dame as a center of private law. Here’s the TOC:
Introduction, Evan J. Criddle, Paul B. Miller, and Robert H. Sitkoff
Part I. The Doctrinal Canon
1. Fiduciary Principles in Fact-Based Fiduciary Relationships, Daniel B. Kelly
2. Fiduciary Principles in Agency Law, Deborah A. DeMott
3. Fiduciary Principles in Trust Law, Robert H. Sitkoff
4. Fiduciary Principles in Corporate Law, Julian Velasco
5. Fiduciary Principles in Unincorporated Entity Law, Mohsen Manesh
6. Fiduciary Principles in Charities and Other Nonprofits, Lloyd Hitoshi Mayer
7. Fiduciary Principles in Banking, Andrew F. Tuch
8. Fiduciary Principles in Investment Advice, Arthur B. Laby
9. Fiduciary Principles in Pension Law, Dana M. Muir
10. Fiduciary Principles in Employment Law, Aditi Bagchi
11. Fiduciary Principles in Bankruptcy and Insolvency, John A.E. Pottow
12. Fiduciary Principles in Family Law, Elizabeth S. Scott and Ben Chen
14. Fiduciary Principles in Legal Representation, Richard W. Painter
15. Fiduciary Principles in Health Care, Mark A. Hall
16. Fiduciary Principles and Public Offices, Ethan J. Leib and Stephen R. Galoob
17. Fiduciary Principles and the State, D. Theodore Rave
18. Fiduciary Principles in International Law, Evan J. Criddle
Part II. A Conceptual Synthesis of Fiduciary Law
19. The Identification of Fiduciary Relationships, Paul B. Miller
20. The Fiduciary Duty of Loyalty, Andrew S. Gold
21. The Fiduciary Duty of Care, John C. P. Goldberg
22. Other Fiduciary Duties: Implementing Loyalty and Care, Robert H. Sitkoff
23. Mandatory and Default Rules in Fiduciary Law, Daniel Clarry
24. Fiduciary Remedies, Samuel L. Bray
Part III. Fiduciary Law across History and Legal Systems
25. Fiduciary Principles in English Common Law, Joshua Getzler
26. Fiduciary Principles in the Canon Law, Richard H. Helmholz
27. Fiduciary Principles in Roman Law, David Johnston
28. Fiduciary Principles in Classical Islamic Law Systems, Mohammad Fadel
29. Fiduciary Principles in Classical Jewish Law, Chaim N. Saiman
30. Fiduciary Principles in Contemporary Common Law Systems, Matthew Conaglen
31. Fiduciary Principles in European Civil Law Systems, Martin Gelter and Genevieve Helleringer
32. Fiduciary Principles in Chinese Law, Nicholas C. Howson
33. Fiduciary Principles in Indian Law, Vikramaditya S. Khanna
34. Fiduciary Principles in Japanese Law, J. Mark Ramseyer and Masayuki Tamaruya
Part IV. The Future of Fiduciary Law and Theory
35. The Economics of Fiduciary Law, Richard R.W. Brooks
36. The Philosophy of Fiduciary Law, Charlie Webb
37. Fiduciary Law and Psychology, Tess Wilkinson-Ryan
38. Empirical Analysis of Fiduciary Law, Jonathan Klick and Max M. Schanzenbach
39. Fiduciary Law and Equity, Henry E. Smith
40. Fiduciary Law, Good Faith, and Publicness, Hillary A. Sale
41. Fiduciary Law and Moral Norms, James E. Penner
42. Fiduciary Law and Social Norms, Matthew Harding
43. Fiduciary Law and Corruption, Sung Hui Kim
44. Fiduciary Law and Pluralism, Hanoch Dagan
45. Fiduciary Law and Financial Regulation, Howell E. Jackson and Talia B. Gillis
46. Delaware Corporate Fiduciary Law: Searching for the Optimal Balance, Lawrence A. Hamermesh and Leo E. Strine, Jr.
47. New Frontiers in Private Fiduciary Law, Paul B. Miller
48. New Frontiers in Public Fiduciary Law, Evan Fox-Decent
My own contribution is “Fiduciary Remedies” (a prepublication draft is here on SSRN). Three of the points that I think are more important are (1) fiduciary remedies arise out of, and indeed require the performance of, fiduciary duties; (2) monetary remedies for loss in fiduciary law aren’t calculated the same way as legal damages; and (3) the remedies of fiduciary law (derived from trust law) are quite different from those of agency law.