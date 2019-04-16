Episode 494 Scott Adams: The Fire, A Glass of Water With a D. Cher’s TDS Relapse, Divorced Dad, Fine People

Topics:
- Shepard Smith shuts down French official mentioning other fires
- Michelle Obama compares President Trump to divorced Dad
- Divorce as a sexist insult against men…cause men suck?
- CNN, Chris Cuomo show guest promoted the “fine people” hoax
- NO correction or pushback from Cuomo, fake news CNN
- Cher blasts President Trump because he agreed with her
- President “butchers his enemies”…with mean nicknames?
- Pelosi and a glass of water with a “D” next to it
- CNN top left (key news stories) nothing attacking Trump? No News?
- 30 year anniversary of Dilbert today
- Presidential candidates need to be asked SAFE Gen IV nuclear power?
- Ask candidates if they believe the “fine people” hoax
- Matchup: Power, maturity, results…versus Mayor Pete’s cleverness
