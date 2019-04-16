What Could Possibly Go Wrong With This (Continuously Increasing)

April 16, 2019
Any parent (or science writer) that isn’t vaccine hesitant has to be crazy, ignorant, uninformed, indoctrinated, threatened by their pediatricians, worried about job security, afraid of not following the culture- or government-approved narrative or invested in the Big Pharma industry.

Science writers that continuously (and ignorantly) write about “anti-vaxxers” (rather than more accurately depicting the multitudes of truth-telling parents [whose infants and children have been killed, maimed or disabled after being injected with cocktails of unproven-for-safety, neurotoxic and autoimmunity-inducing vaccines] and unbiased, not-for-profit, science-minded scholars as what they really are: “anti-over-vaccination activists”.

Note that none of these combination shots have been tested for safety of effectiveness when used  in combinations. Most US infants get 3 shots in different muscles at their 2, 4 and 6 months “well baby” visits. The peak incidence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is at 2, 4 and 6 months of age (just after their well-baby shots. Near-SIDS episodes are not reported to the CDC and, because SIDS events are IATROGENIC, most physicians never report vaccine-related events under any circumstances (hence no stats). Also bad for business.

Here is the first step in getting to understanding about so-called “vaccine hesitancy”. More to come. GGK

