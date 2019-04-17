Remy: Old Town Road (Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Parody)

With roads in disrepair, Mayor Remy addresses his city’s most pressing need.

“Old Town Road” parody written by Remy

Shot and edited by Austin Bragg

Mastered by Ben Karlstrom

Track production by Wxsterr

LYRICS:

Sir, we’re gonna take these funds for the old town road

We’re gonna buy a ton of black asphalt

Right, we’re gonna take these funds for the old town road

We’re gonna pave and also fix potholes

Or we could take these funds for the old town road

And maybe build a brand new stadium

Sir it’s our entire job to fix the old town road

We must ensure that —is he even listening? I’m thinking no.

This is so exciting

Look, the roof is shiny

So touched by this project

I named it Joe Biden

Sir, this is dismaying

Taxpayers are paying

Studies show these never create economic growth—

La la la la la la can’t hear what you’re saying

Can’t nobody tell me nothing

You can’t tell him nothing…

Can’t nobody tell me nothing

You can’t tell him nothing…

The roads are all unstable

We should fix them if we’re able

How broken are we talking?

Think month-old iPhone cable

We should not be subsidizing

A billion-dollar guy that

Will subsequently leverage moving

Look, our mascot has a trident!

Can’t nobody tell me nothing

You can’t tell him nothing…

Can’t nobody tell me nothing

You can’t tell him nothing…

Sir, the neighborhood’s complaining

Eminent domain it

Toll road, gas tax

Let’s call it a day then

Can’t nobody tell me nothing

You can’t tell him nothing…

Can’t nobody tell me nothing

You can’t tell him nothing…