Remy: Old Town Road (Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Parody)

With roads in disrepair, Mayor Remy addresses his city’s most pressing need.
“Old Town Road” parody written by Remy
Shot and edited by Austin Bragg
Mastered by Ben Karlstrom
Track production by Wxsterr
LYRICS:
Sir, we’re gonna take these funds for the old town road
We’re gonna buy a ton of black asphalt
Right, we’re gonna take these funds for the old town road
We’re gonna pave and also fix potholes
Or we could take these funds for the old town road
And maybe build a brand new stadium
Sir it’s our entire job to fix the old town road
We must ensure that —is he even listening? I’m thinking no.
This is so exciting
Look, the roof is shiny
So touched by this project
I named it Joe Biden
Sir, this is dismaying
Taxpayers are paying
Studies show these never create economic growth—
La la la la la la can’t hear what you’re saying
Can’t nobody tell me nothing
You can’t tell him nothing…
Can’t nobody tell me nothing
You can’t tell him nothing…
The roads are all unstable
We should fix them if we’re able
How broken are we talking?
Think month-old iPhone cable
We should not be subsidizing
A billion-dollar guy that
Will subsequently leverage moving
Look, our mascot has a trident!
Can’t nobody tell me nothing
You can’t tell him nothing…
Can’t nobody tell me nothing
You can’t tell him nothing…
Sir, the neighborhood’s complaining
Eminent domain it
Toll road, gas tax
Let’s call it a day then
Can’t nobody tell me nothing
You can’t tell him nothing…
Can’t nobody tell me nothing
You can’t tell him nothing…