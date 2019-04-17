Surprise: Virtually All Presidential Candidates (Including Trump) Are Good on Pot Legalization

One of the most amazing aspects of the 2020 presidential race is that virtually all candidates, including President Donald Trump, have indicated they favor letting individual states decide the legal status of marijuana. That position was unthinkable even a few years ago, Reason Senior Editor Jacob Sullum tells Nick Gillespie in the latest Reason Podcast.

Sullum, the author of Saying Yes: In Defense of Drug Use (2004) and an award-winning writer on drug policy, also discusses the difficulties in measuring what comprises “stoned driving,” whether smoking pot leads to opioid use, the places in America where you can still get locked up for possessing weed, and which southern state will be the first to legalize recreational marijuana.

This podcast is part of Reason‘s “Weed Week” coverage. Go here for all our stories.

Stories related to today’s podcast:

“Pot Can Earn You Profits or a Prison Sentence,” by Jacob Sullum

“Is Marijuana a Gateway to Opioids?,” by Jacob Sullum

“Cory Booker Knocks Presidential Rivals for Joking About Marijuana,” by Jacob Sullum

“Attorney General Barr Prefers Marijuana Federalism Over the Current Confusing Mess,” by Eric Boehm

“New Mexico Makes History with Weed and Paraphernalia Decriminalization Bill,” by Zuri Davis