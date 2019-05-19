Actor James Woods & Others

For a very long time, “the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses” has been “an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.”

This secret government has been discussed by multiple politicians and presidents around the world for decades. The quote above comes from Edward Bernays (Propaganda 1928), and we talk about this “secret government” in a recent episode on CETV discussing the black budget. We provide multiple examples in there of the “invisible government” that owes “no allegiance” and acknowledges “no responsibility” to the people. (Roosevelt)

This article is about the censoring of opinion and information that’s currently taking place. One of these ‘fake news’ watchdogs is NewsGuard, and they are aiming to hold independent media accountable for their stories. Funded by Clinton donors and big pharma, with ties to the CFR, NewsGuard seems to have a clear agenda in favour of mainstream media. You can read more about that story here.

This is exactly why we created CETV, because we’ve been demonetized on Youtube, and our other revenue streams have greatly decreased due to the massive amount of internet censorship that’s taking place. The elite have labelled credible information as ‘fake news,’ and have decided to determine for the people what is real and what is fake. CETV is our platform to combat this censorship.

Since when does anybody have the right to censor information? Why can’t the people be allowed to decide for themselves what’s real and what’s not by examining sources and doing their own research? Why should we give our minds away to the powerful people who are now determining what one can say, what one can’t say, what’s real, and what’s not real?

This fake news effort is not really an attempt to vet the news, which has become clear to most. With this effort, the elite have exposed themselves even more by shutting down any information or narrative, no matter how credible, that seems to threaten specific political and corporate agenda’s as well as profits. The voice of opposition has become extremely threatening, and as a result they are trying to shut down our ability to even question certain things like vaccine safety or genetically modified foods, for example.

When these topics are presented by mainstream media, massive amounts of ridicule usually follow, along with character assassination. The mainstream media never seems to address the points made, but rather uses ridicule and labels certain things as “conspiracy” theories to make their point, among other efforts.

This censorship is a direct breach of our human rights and our freedom of speech. The global elite have long been ‘making up problems’ in order to propose a new solution or rule. 9/11 is an excellent example of this, as that event was used to justify the invasion of Iraq.

Have we really gotten to the point where authoritative figures need to regulate and control what we say, what we think, and what we feel?

This recently happened to prominent actor James Woods, and this really goes to show why people with such large followings, like Hollywood stars, have always been careful to share their opinions on anything controversial. If they do, their careers could be shut down, among other things.

James Woods has reportedly been banned from Twitter after a post advocating to “hang them all” in response to the Russia report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Apparently, the tweet that reportedly led to his ban read, “‘If you try to kill the King, you best not miss’ #HangThemAll,” and was posted on April 19. There has been no activity on Woods’ Twitter account since that day. That being said, you can still scroll through his twitter feed and this tweet doesn’t seem to be visible.

Donald Trump and many others took to their social media accounts to condemn the block. His account has not been removed, he’s just been blocked from posting anything.

Trump stated on his twitter that:

How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible Conservative Voice, is banned from Twitter? Social Media & Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, have no idea the problems they are causing for themselves. VERY UNFAIR!

The last time I shared a tweet from James Woods, it was in the form of a re-tweet. You can read more specifically about this story here.

James Woods first caught my attention when he was sharing Pizzagateinformation, which was also something that was supposedly “debunked” by mainstream media. In addition to the tweets you see above, Woods has also been quite active in calling out mainstream media news sources.

Below is one of his most recent tweets.

You can check out his twitter account HERE if you’re interested seeing more of his past posts.

His posts aren’t “extremist.” Again, these are simply labels used by the mainstream to mold the minds of the masses. Anything that opposes their agenda, or any person for that matter, is being quietly wiped away, blocked and censored. This is very wrong, and to shut down any type of discussion or information in general is also very wrong.

Edward Snowden said it best:

“The problem of fake news isn’t solved by hoping for a referee, but rather because we as citizens, we as users of these services, help each other. We talk and we share and we point out what is fake. We point out what is true. The answer to bad speech is not censorship, the answer to bad speech is more speech. We have to exercise and spread the idea that critical thinking matters, now more than ever, given the fact that lies seem to be getting more popular.” (source)

It’s quite clear what is going on here, is it not? I mean, let’s take a closer look at the people calling out mainstream media like Woods has been. Did you know that award-winning journalists from these mainstream platforms are also doing the same?

William Arkin, a longtime, well-known military and war reporter, who is best known for his groundbreaking, three-part Washington Post series in 2010 is the latest example. He recently went public outing NBC/MSNBC as completely fake, government run agencies. You can read more about that story here. He is one of multiple whistleblowers, and in that article you will find more articles and links to documents explaining how intelligence agencies have a very close relationship with mainstream media.

