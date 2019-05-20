Brickbat: It’s the Thought That Counts

The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a DUI conviction against Courtney Noelle Weakland, even as the judges acknowledged that the blood draw taken from her wasn't truly voluntary. Weakland's attorney argued that the blood draw should have been thrown out because she only submitted to it because the guidance read by police to suspects said they had to submit. That was false, and the guidance has since been changed. But the court allowed the blood draw to remain as evidence, saying the cps acted in good faith that their actions were correct.