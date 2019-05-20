California Luddite Legislators Disrespect Crime Victims

Back in 1980, an assailant broke into an Orange County home, bound University of California, Irvine, medical student Keith Harrington, 24, and his wife Patti, then raped the woman before beating the couple to death. Police had no suspects, and Keith’s brother Bruce Harrington became convinced that the only way to solve the crime was through DNA. In 2002, when DNA was proving effective in other states, Harrington testified before the state Assembly and the Senate public safety committees. His pleas fell on deaf ears. “All I see and hear from Senator Burton, his staff and his cronies,” Harrington said, “is a buzz saw of opposition and obfuscation, focused more on the rights of prisoners than on the rights of their victims.”
Harrington backed Proposition 69, which authorized DNA testing of felons. The measure drew opposition from the American Civil Liberties Union, but it passed in 2004. On April 2, 2018, the California Supreme Court upheld DNA testing of those arrested or charged with a felony. On April 25, 2018, Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced that DNA comparisons led to the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, suspected of being the Golden State Killer who had murdered Keith Harrington and many others. Bruce Harrington duly recalled the opposition to his “Keep California Safe” DNA proposition, telling Sen. Burton and his committee, “You were wrong.”
As Bruce Harrington also noted, DNA can help convict the guilty and protect the innocent. The same double edge is true of face recognition technology, but Assembly Bill 1215, proposed by San Francisco Democrat Phil Ting, opposes the technology as a “violation of recognized constitutional rights,” the same language used to opposed DNA testing. The ACLU also opposes the technology, favored by law enforcement.
“This technology should not be rejected by the state or any other governmental agency without careful consideration of the adverse impacts that decision may have on public safety,” David Livingston of the California State Sheriff’s Association told the Sacramento Bee. That has not deterred promoters of AB 1215, and in May San Francisco became the first city to ban facial recognition technology. Californians could be forgiven for seeing these state and city officials as anti-technology Luddites with little if any regard for victims of violent crime.
1 thought on “California Luddite Legislators Disrespect Crime Victims”
There is a huge difference DNA mtching probability is for 13 loci 1 in 400 trillion for all 13 to match.
For facial recognition it can be 50:50 depending on which student wrote the software algorithum or if they included AI learning.
That is not a 1 in 2 chance they get the right person, it is a 1 in 2 chance you get features the software sees as a face. This falls down flat if my cousin John or my Brother Eric pass by since we are nearly identical, and we then enter the realm of partial matches because the face is never orientated like a photograph, nor can feature measuring work if light is bad or that person has dark skin because it needs edge enhancement.
This by and large is dependent on high resolution cameras, fast processing and access to a database with the biometric data of every possible person with several profiles to look through. To reduce search times It becomes best to have Bobs profile stored on every camera recorder in the country and search for Bob only where we think Bob will be then have the processing done there, rather than have images sent to a central location since by and large it is processing time with electricity say each google search costs 0.0003kWh, each camera sends 30fps there are something like 100 million cmaras in a national survelience network looking for Bob we would be using 900,000 kWh of electricity every 30 seconds just on the data center.
At 12c per Kwr we are burning through $150,000 per minute with no certaintly at all we have got the right man. So today we phone track because you identify yourself, your phone identifies you with your car and phones can be idenfified with each other for relationships because phones are always tracked. This is ensured by your employer requiring all employees to have phones.