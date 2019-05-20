Episode 534 Scott Adams: Predicting, Deutsche Bank, Brennan, China, Iran

Topics:

Representative Amash…we have a Representative Amash?

Biden…the less media coverage he gets, the more we’ll like him?

President Trump tweet warns Iran to never threaten us again Public warning, and US public seems to support if needed Does Iran want to give the US…an excuse to act? Does Iran want the US to say “all options are open”?

AOC on climate change solutions…”especially the new technologies” AOC is open to nuclear…especially the new technologies? AOC is acknowledging risk/reward balance favors nuclear?

Social media sent a message to government…it was received Simultaneous, well deserved “pat on the back”

Comey’s email to staff…Brennan INSISTS dossier be included? Wouldn’t Brennan have known intel was from Russian Intel? Wouldn’t Brennan have known it would affect our election?

Comey and Brennan paper trail…THEY colluded with Russia? Is the evidence overstated, where’s the counter-narrative? Cognitive blindness prevents the left from seeing the obvious? Exculpatory unknown evidence is possible…but WOW

Deutsche Bank specialists look for suspicious transactions When spotted, management decides if it’s an issue or not CNN isn’t reporting how often flags are evaluated as okay “How often” is the missing KEY context 99% of flagged transactions get approved, it’s normal

Atlantic story, researchers find topic experts are NOT best predictors Best predictors have…a good “talent stack” Broad experience predicts better than siloed expertise

Only a few congress people have read the Mueller report, why? Because facts don’t matter? Did you expect the facts to change anyone’s opinion? If so…your filter on reality should be examined

Social media higher level platform to aggregate and filter platforms? Create platform competition where none exists now? Auto-posting to multiple platforms to counter de-platforming? Users could suspend social media platforms as penalty All content auto-posted on alternate platforms gives users power

Slippery slopes don’t happen because a counter-force always appears Candace Owens suspension…and reversal of her suspension

SPLC pushed the “Fine People” HOAX in a tweet yesterday Racially damaging and divisive, needed to be reported Do they really not know it was a HOAX ?

in a tweet yesterday

Please donate to support my Periscopes and Podcasts:



I also fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer these methods over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

below is a demonstration of the personal DONATE button you can add to any blog or web page. All you need is a free account on the Interface by WhenHub app.



The post Episode 534 Scott Adams: Predicting, Deutsche Bank, Brennan, China, Iran appeared first on Dilbert Blog.