Episode 534 Scott Adams: Predicting, Deutsche Bank, Brennan, China, Iran

Topics:
- Representative Amash…we have a Representative Amash?
- Biden…the less media coverage he gets, the more we’ll like him?
- President Trump tweet warns Iran to never threaten us again
- Public warning, and US public seems to support if needed
- Does Iran want to give the US…an excuse to act?
- Does Iran want the US to say “all options are open”?
- AOC on climate change solutions…”especially the new technologies”
- AOC is open to nuclear…especially the new technologies?
- AOC is acknowledging risk/reward balance favors nuclear?
- Social media sent a message to government…it was received
- Simultaneous, well deserved “pat on the back”
- Comey’s email to staff…Brennan INSISTS dossier be included?
- Wouldn’t Brennan have known intel was from Russian Intel?
- Wouldn’t Brennan have known it would affect our election?
- Comey and Brennan paper trail…THEY colluded with Russia?
- Is the evidence overstated, where’s the counter-narrative?
- Cognitive blindness prevents the left from seeing the obvious?
- Exculpatory unknown evidence is possible…but WOW
- Deutsche Bank specialists look for suspicious transactions
- When spotted, management decides if it’s an issue or not
- CNN isn’t reporting how often flags are evaluated as okay
- “How often” is the missing KEY context
- 99% of flagged transactions get approved, it’s normal
- Atlantic story, researchers find topic experts are NOT best predictors
- Best predictors have…a good “talent stack”
- Broad experience predicts better than siloed expertise
- Only a few congress people have read the Mueller report, why?
- Because facts don’t matter?
- Did you expect the facts to change anyone’s opinion?
- If so…your filter on reality should be examined
- Social media higher level platform to aggregate and filter platforms?
- Create platform competition where none exists now?
- Auto-posting to multiple platforms to counter de-platforming?
- Users could suspend social media platforms as penalty
- All content auto-posted on alternate platforms gives users power
- Slippery slopes don’t happen because a counter-force always appears
- Candace Owens suspension…and reversal of her suspension
- SPLC pushed the “Fine People” HOAX in a tweet yesterday
- Racially damaging and divisive, needed to be reported
- Do they really not know it was a HOAX?
