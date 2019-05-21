Brickbat: An Important Lesson

Alfred Purcell III, a biology teacher at Southbridge High School in Massachusetts, has been charged with two counts of the unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts of carrying ammunition on school grounds, disturbing a school assembly, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace. Purcell reported finding ammunition in a school stairwell, which caused the school to be placed on lockdown. But officials say Purcell was caught on video pulling the ammunition from his pocket and dropping it to the floor. Police say he told them he did it to show school officials they need to install metal detectors.