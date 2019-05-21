Episode 535 Scott Adams: Persuasion Lesson on Nuclear Energy, Plus Reframing Headlines









Topics:

Joe Biden campaign…the less he’s seen/heard, the better he polls

#MeToo unintended consequences emerge

Tucker’s BAD FRAMING: Does “white privilege” exist? GOOD FRAMING: Does everybody have a path to success? People have different paths, but there’s a path for all

President Trump criticizes FOX for Mayor Pete’s Town Hall Clever move that benefits both President and FOX

CBD shown to be effective at reducing heroin cravings

Matt Gaetz says PapaD tapes will show exculpatory evidence Tapes were legally required to be part of FISA application

Loretta Lynch testified she never told Comey to call it a matter Comey testified she instructed him to call it a matter

Persuasion from Iran They’re distinguishing between POTUS and his advisors “Try respect…it works” Iranian comment about US Clear signal of desire for talk, not war

Study says racism under President Trump has DECREASED NOT much change in racism during Obama administration Racism has now PLUNGED under President Trump Has bigotry against white and Asian people INCREASED?

Morning Joe says that everyone knew, Trump wasn’t racist… …BEFORE he began running for President Joe says he began PRETENDING he’s racist for votes

Nuclear persuasion for SAFE nuclear energy Pinned spreadsheet on Twitter @ScottAdamsSays

Persuasion advice…using SAFE nuclear energy as a topic example

Talk to Mark Schneider live on WhenHub Interface app Mark is a nuclear expert, also on Twitter as @subschneider



Please donate to support my Periscopes and Podcasts:



I also fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer these methods over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

below is a demonstration of the personal DONATE button you can add to any blog or web page. All you need is a free account on the Interface by WhenHub app.



The post Episode 535 Scott Adams: Persuasion Lesson on Nuclear Energy, Plus Reframing Headlines appeared first on Dilbert Blog.