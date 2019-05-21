Episode 535 Scott Adams: Persuasion Lesson on Nuclear Energy, Plus Reframing Headlines

Topics:
- Joe Biden campaign…the less he’s seen/heard, the better he polls
- #MeToo unintended consequences emerge
- Tucker’s BAD FRAMING: Does “white privilege” exist?
- GOOD FRAMING: Does everybody have a path to success?
- People have different paths, but there’s a path for all
- President Trump criticizes FOX for Mayor Pete’s Town Hall
- Clever move that benefits both President and FOX
- CBD shown to be effective at reducing heroin cravings
- Matt Gaetz says PapaD tapes will show exculpatory evidence
- Tapes were legally required to be part of FISA application
- Loretta Lynch testified she never told Comey to call it a matter
- Comey testified she instructed him to call it a matter
- Persuasion from Iran
- They’re distinguishing between POTUS and his advisors
- “Try respect…it works” Iranian comment about US
- Clear signal of desire for talk, not war
- Study says racism under President Trump has DECREASED
- NOT much change in racism during Obama administration
- Racism has now PLUNGED under President Trump
- Has bigotry against white and Asian people INCREASED?
- Morning Joe says that everyone knew, Trump wasn’t racist…
- …BEFORE he began running for President
- Joe says he began PRETENDING he’s racist for votes
- Nuclear persuasion for SAFE nuclear energy
- Pinned spreadsheet on Twitter @ScottAdamsSays
- Persuasion advice…using SAFE nuclear energy as a topic example
- Talk to Mark Schneider live on WhenHub Interface app
- Mark is a nuclear expert, also on Twitter as @subschneider
