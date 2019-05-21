The CBD Scam

Late last year, more than 30 people were admitted to the ER in Utah after consuming “YOLO CBD oil”.

No. Not because of CBD.

The CDC later reported the bottles contained 4-CCB, a synthetic cannabinoid…

Which was (in my mind) likely made in some black-mold-ridden basement “lab” by a man who calls himself “Tommy Shakes.”

The 4-CCB compound, it turns out, was causing violent seizures and vomiting.

(Perhaps “YOLO” (You Only Live Once) was meant as a warning.)

And, bonus points, Mr. Shakes’ proprietary “CBD Oil” formula had… ZERO CBD.

This is just one example (of many) of scammers riding the back of the CBD wave.

It’s also a cautionary tale:

If you’re considering taking CBD, you need to be EXTRA careful about what you’re taking.

In today’s episode, we’re going to expose the CBD scammers…

And show you the “QEB” process for finding the REAL wonder compound that’s known as CBD…

And getting the full, life-changing benefits.

First things first…

99% of CBD is Garbage

Fortunately, most of the scams aren’t as dangerous as 4-CCB.

They’re just a complete waste of money.

At the tip of the iceberg…

Like YOLO…

There’ve been a number of cases where CBD products were tested and found to have precisely ZERO amounts of CBD.

NONE.

Furthermore, a 2017 study led by professor Marcel Bonn-Miller of Pennsylvania School of Medicine found that nearly 7 of 10 CBD products on the shelf didn’t contain the amount of CBD on the label.

70%!

And even when they did, there’s still questions of whether or not their particular CBD compounds are effective.

To test this, I hit the field:

I went to a coffee shop recently that sells “CBD-infused” coffee.

For just $9, I could have a “CBD latte”. (25 stated mgs of CBD)

At the gas station next door, I could get 4 CBD gummies with 20 mgs each (for only $12.99!!!).

And at the boutique grocery store down the street? 30 CBD pills for $55. (25 mgs)

After a quick round of research, all three were worthless.

Even if they DID have the amount of CBD they claimed (and it was extracted properly… which is assuming a lot):

The delivery method (swallowing) has been shown to be the WORST way to take CBD.

According to Timothy Welty, chair at Drake University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, only 20%… at best… gets absorbed when swallowed.

The Truth About CBD

Yes…

CBD is a wonder compound.

It has been shown to help with mental clarity, stress, a stronger immune system, seizure and pain relief, and much more.

The research supporting it — and the success stories — keep piling.

But…

Only about 1% of CBD on the market is useful.

Most companies are just using the name “CBD” to sell their sugary candy and/or banking on the placebo effect.

And then there’s the 1%.

The GOOD CBD takes into account QEB:

– Quality and source of the plant…

– Extraction method used…

– Bioavailability of the compound…

1] QUALITY

Quality of the plant is #1, most important.

The soil, climate, environment, chemicals used… all of this needs to be taken into account.

Yes. I know. Obvious.

BUT…

One thing you’re not told about the marijuana plant:

It’s what’s called a “hyperaccumulator.”

It absorbs contaminants from the soil as it grows.

It’s so effective, in fact, it’s often used in bioremediation, to cleanse soils of heavy metals, lead, and mercury.

According to long-time cannabis advocate Carlos Frias of the Texas Wellness Center, there have been a few instances where kids were given hemp extracts absurdly high in lead…

If the soil is even a bit contaminated, so is the plant.

100%. No doubt about it.

Look for brands with organically-grown farms that have 3rd-party lab tests available on their site.

Once you know what to look for, it’s easier to do your due diligence.

2] EXTRACTION

The second question to ask is:

How is the CBD being extracted from the plant?

Many companies use the cheapest methods available — solvents like propane, hexane, pentane, and butane.

Hydrocarbon extraction, however, is not just a no-no…

It’s a hell no.

“Butane extraction is cheap and efficient but is toxic to make and use,” says Medicine Hunter Chris Kilham. “Inhalation of butane residue can cause cardiac and respiratory problems.”

The solvents don’t just magically dance away when the deed is done…

They leave residues. And can completely cancel out any benefits you get from the CBD.

Ethanol, on the other hand, is GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe), but is also shown to destroy the plant’s waxes… leading to a sanitized, less potent oil.

What’s the best bet? CO2 extraction.

With this method, they use carbon dioxide under high pressure and low temperatures to carefully isolate, preserve and maintain the purity of the oil.

It’s more expensive… requires a heck of a lot more machinery… but it’s the safest, most consistent method.

Another way: Olive or coconut oil can be used to extract out CBD.

Also good, but also highly perishable.

If not stored in a cool, dark place, it’ll wither quicker than a slug in a salt mine.

3] BIOAVAILABILITY

Thing about bioavailability is…

We still don’t know the actual amount that enters the body and affects the central nervous system.

What we do know is swallowing it is a piss-poor (literally) way of doing it.

Generally, it’s agreed that the best way to “get it in” is…

1] Under the tongue

2] Up the rectum

Some say vaping works well too. (The jury’s still out on the vaping suppository, however.)

But topical and oral have the worst absorption rates.

(If you eat CBD, however, do so with full-fat foods or oils to help with digestion, as cannabinoids love fatty molecules, stick to them, and hold on for dear life… which is why weed stays in your system longer than most tapeworms.)

Information is Getting Better

The CBD market is brand new.

It’s full of hype.

And full of scammers trying to cash in on the excitement.

BUT, that’ll soon end.

The research is getting much better.

99% of CBD companies — the crappy ones — will die.

And the GOOD ones will thrive.

