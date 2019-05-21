The line between prediabetes and a type 2 diagnosis

Doctors will tell you that type 2 diabetes is one of the most preventable diseases, but it takes willpower and commitment.

Would you rather work at eating better and being more physically active or resign yourself to a lifetime of medication and needles?

If you’ve been told you’re teetering that fine line between prediabetes and a full-blown type 2 diagnosis, you are at a crossroads…

An old friend of mine, who happens to be a doctor, once told me that it’s easier to avoid disease than it is to cure it. He also believed that food is medicine.

Sugars and carbohydrates are the foods you need to eat way less of in order to avoid blood sugar spikes. Every time your blood sugar spikes, you inch closer to that type 2 diagnosis.

Foods that help you maintain a healthier weight just so happen to also be the foods that can help you tame your blood sugar… like plenty of nutrient-rich fresh vegetables and lean meats. Avoid the processed stuff like the plague.

But to really ramp up your anti-diabetes diet, make the most of what you eat by choosing foods highest in antioxidants.

Certain nutrients, such as vitamins C and E, lycopenes and flavonoids were associated with a reduction in type 2 diabetes risk. But there’s a further dietary link…

If you want to stay healthy and keep that type 2 diagnosis at bay, getting more antioxidants in your diet is vital.

To do this, you’ll need to eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables.

If you prefer your vegetables cooked, just remember these few things to preserve their antioxidant capacity:

• Don’t peel

• Minimize chopping

• Don’t soak in water pre-cooking

• Cook quickly at a high heat rather than slowly on a lower heat

• Don’t cook in copper pots (this reduces the amount of vitamin C)

• Frozen veggies are good sources of antioxidants

• Steam or microwave to retain the most nutritional value

You can also get a boost of antioxidant power from green tea or matcha (a type of green tea made from powdered tea leaves), which you can add to yogurt or your morning smoothie.

You can also get a boost of antioxidant power from green tea or matcha (a type of green tea made from powdered tea leaves), which you can add to yogurt or your morning smoothie.

