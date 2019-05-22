Brickbat: Keep It Quiet

An NYPD SUV carrying Mayor Bill de Blasio to an event in Harlem was going the wrong way and had its lights and siren on when it crashed into boiler truck. Cops determined the SUV's driver was at fault in the 2015 incident, but texts obtained by a local newspaper found that the head of the mayor's protection detail tried to cover the up the crash. State law requires any collision causing more than $1,000 in damage has to be reported to the Department of Motor Vehicles. But the newspaper found that no report has been filed for this crash.