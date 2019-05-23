Brickbat: Sore Loser

When the votes were counted, Cedar Grove, N.J., council member Harry Kumburis appeared to have lost his bid for re-election. Challenger Joe Marceri led with 796 votes to the incumbent's 763. So Kumburis went out after 10 p.m., two hours after the polls closed, and began ringing the doorbells of those who had requested mail-in ballots but not returned them. Kumburis told a local media outlet he wasn't seeking votes after the polls closed. "I asked an individual if they had returned their ballot or voted provisional," Kumburis said. "I'd like to know why they weren't completed."