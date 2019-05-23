Episode 539 Scott Adams: Biden, Infrastructure Theater, Word-Thinking, Shadowbanning

May 23, 2019
No Comments

Topics: 

  • Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels…back in the news again
  • Political season is upon us, and some odd traffic coincidences 
    • We’re left to guess why traffic patterns suddenly altered
    • The fact we can’t tell why…portends regulation
  • Lack of social media algorithm transparency…
    • …IS the end of our Republic
    • Not necessarily a coordinated conspiracy, but same result
  • Joe Biden has no legislative accomplishments
    • A career in politics, and NO accomplishments to show? 
  • VP candidate traditionally boring, watered-down version of POTUS
    • Biden was more boring than President Obama
    • Now Biden has to select his own VP, that’s even more boring
  • CNN and MSNBC producing stories out of colorful words
    • CNN reports Pelosi says she’s getting under POTUS skin
  • Social media wasn’t able to obtain their desired result in 2016
    • By 2020, expect them to be more effective, less noticeable
  • Social media culling the herd, by banning the worst of the right
    • What will happen if they don’t also ban worst of the left?
  • Gov involved BEFORE the money is made, that’s the socialism flaw
    • Gov ownership, control of major income producer companies
  • Shepard Smith’s extraordinarily capable reporting the other day
    • He riffed for an hour without a script, visually excellent
  • AOC and the conservative Freedom Caucus…AGREE on something 
    • Facial recognition everywhere, all the time, no privacy, BAD
    • Well…it’s going happen anyway, it isn’t avoidable
  • Terrorism will result in facial recognition everywhere, all the time
    • Outrage, protests…and then facial recognition will win
    • 10 years from now, facial recognition will be EVERYWHERE

Please donate to support my Periscopes and Podcasts:

I also fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer these methods over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
below is a demonstration of the personal DONATE button you can add to any blog or web page. All you need is a free account on the Interface by WhenHub app.

The post Episode 539 Scott Adams: Biden, Infrastructure Theater, Word-Thinking, Shadowbanning appeared first on Dilbert Blog.

Tags: , ,