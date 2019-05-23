Episode 539 Scott Adams: Biden, Infrastructure Theater, Word-Thinking, Shadowbanning

Topics:
- Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels…back in the news again
- Political season is upon us, and some odd traffic coincidences
- We’re left to guess why traffic patterns suddenly altered
- The fact we can’t tell why…portends regulation
- Lack of social media algorithm transparency…
- …IS the end of our Republic
- Not necessarily a coordinated conspiracy, but same result
- Joe Biden has no legislative accomplishments
- A career in politics, and NO accomplishments to show?
- VP candidate traditionally boring, watered-down version of POTUS
- Biden was more boring than President Obama
- Now Biden has to select his own VP, that’s even more boring
- CNN and MSNBC producing stories out of colorful words
- CNN reports Pelosi says she’s getting under POTUS skin
- Social media wasn’t able to obtain their desired result in 2016
- By 2020, expect them to be more effective, less noticeable
- Social media culling the herd, by banning the worst of the right
- What will happen if they don’t also ban worst of the left?
- Gov involved BEFORE the money is made, that’s the socialism flaw
- Gov ownership, control of major income producer companies
- Shepard Smith’s extraordinarily capable reporting the other day
- He riffed for an hour without a script, visually excellent
- AOC and the conservative Freedom Caucus…AGREE on something
- Facial recognition everywhere, all the time, no privacy, BAD
- Well…it’s going happen anyway, it isn’t avoidable
- Terrorism will result in facial recognition everywhere, all the time
- Outrage, protests…and then facial recognition will win
- 10 years from now, facial recognition will be EVERYWHERE
