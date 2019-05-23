Episode 539 Scott Adams: Biden, Infrastructure Theater, Word-Thinking, Shadowbanning

Topics:

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels…back in the news again

Political season is upon us, and some odd traffic coincidences We’re left to guess why traffic patterns suddenly altered The fact we can’t tell why…portends regulation

Lack of social media algorithm transparency… …IS the end of our Republic Not necessarily a coordinated conspiracy, but same result

Joe Biden has no legislative accomplishments A career in politics, and NO accomplishments to show?

VP candidate traditionally boring, watered-down version of POTUS Biden was more boring than President Obama Now Biden has to select his own VP, that’s even more boring

CNN and MSNBC producing stories out of colorful words CNN reports Pelosi says she’s getting under POTUS skin

Social media wasn’t able to obtain their desired result in 2016 By 2020, expect them to be more effective, less noticeable

Social media culling the herd, by banning the worst of the right What will happen if they don’t also ban worst of the left?

Gov involved BEFORE the money is made, that’s the socialism flaw Gov ownership, control of major income producer companies

Shepard Smith’s extraordinarily capable reporting the other day He riffed for an hour without a script, visually excellent

AOC and the conservative Freedom Caucus…AGREE on something Facial recognition everywhere, all the time, no privacy, BAD Well…it’s going happen anyway, it isn’t avoidable

Terrorism will result in facial recognition everywhere, all the time Outrage, protests…and then facial recognition will win 10 years from now, facial recognition will be EVERYWHERE



