Brickbat: No Honor

New York Fire Department Lt. Daniel McWilliams has sued the department, saying his rights were violated when he was removed from a position on the color guard because he is not black. Williams was supposed to serve in the color guard for a mass for deceased members of the Vulcan Society, an organization for black FDNY members. But he says the head of the Vulcan Society had him removed at the last minute, saying she wanted an all-black color guard. The lawsuit says the FDNY's Equal Employment Opportunity Office found "sufficient credible and corroborating evidence" he was excluded from the color guard because of his race.