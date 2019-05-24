Episode 540 Scott Adams: Slaughtermeter Reset to Zero Due to Social Media Manipulation, Pelosi

Topics:

Slaughtermeter downgraded from 140% to 0% Currently, no chance President Trump will win re-election Currently…social media thumb on the scale, will prevent it

Zero visibility into algorithms, no explanations, no independent appeal

“Doctored” videos of Pelosi slurs removed as misleading Enemy press then labels ALL Pelosi slur videos “doctored” Why not show undoctored and doctored vids for comparison?

2 topics are undiscussible…I can’t even say the words Some people undiscussible…I can’t even mention their names Doing so, risks suspension, banning, demonetizing, censorship

Am I being Shadowbanned on Twitter? I can’t tell, I can’t know, there’s no way to know

Social Media was caught off-guard by candidate Trump in 2016 His “Island of Misfit Toys” supporters are VERY effective

Social Media will NOT be caught off-guard in 2020 4 years to prepare and hide behavior

Social Media CAN determine election results if they wish to do so

Brad Parscale’s new “Promises Kept” website https://www.promiseskept.com Select a topic and search for President’s accomplishments Excellent facts and data resource for political debate

My viral tweet yesterday, “ 3 Things to Know ” Professional trolls were activated, attacked me

” Democrats baffled that President Trump doesn’t want his tax info public Will his taxes be willfully misinterpreted for political gain? Are there illegalities…that the IRS failed to notice? The public won’t know what’s BS and what’s true from the news Pundit after pundit will push a narrative on his taxes

Assange story is interesting People WITHOUT facts or understanding, have very strong opinions Why can’t Assange do what NYT does every single day? He released names of people may have caused their death Can that be established as a legal standard? The press publishes things that endanger people, every day

AOC receiving pushback…weather is NOT climate change

AOC and President Trump in the same room discussing climate change Imagine what would happen They BOTH agree…pursue nuclear, ALL possible solutions Smart play even if climate change isn’t a concern Develop, test, see what works best and deploy it

The “Bully Factor” and President Trump Why do some Democrats fear President Trump so much? Were they deeply impacted by bullies in their lives? Do they see him as the tormentors from their own lives?

Schumer and Pelosi aren’t really bothered by President Trump They’re professional politicians just doing politics Others in Congress…show irrational emotional hatred



