Episode 540 Scott Adams: Slaughtermeter Reset to Zero Due to Social Media Manipulation, Pelosi

Topics:
- Slaughtermeter downgraded from 140% to 0%
- Currently, no chance President Trump will win re-election
- Currently…social media thumb on the scale, will prevent it
- Zero visibility into algorithms, no explanations, no independent appeal
- “Doctored” videos of Pelosi slurs removed as misleading
- Enemy press then labels ALL Pelosi slur videos “doctored”
- Why not show undoctored and doctored vids for comparison?
- 2 topics are undiscussible…I can’t even say the words
- Some people undiscussible…I can’t even mention their names
- Doing so, risks suspension, banning, demonetizing, censorship
- Am I being Shadowbanned on Twitter?
- I can’t tell, I can’t know, there’s no way to know
- Social Media was caught off-guard by candidate Trump in 2016
- His “Island of Misfit Toys” supporters are VERY effective
- Social Media will NOT be caught off-guard in 2020
- 4 years to prepare and hide behavior
- Social Media CAN determine election results if they wish to do so
- Brad Parscale’s new “Promises Kept” website
- https://www.promiseskept.com
- Select a topic and search for President’s accomplishments
- Excellent facts and data resource for political debate
- My viral tweet yesterday, “3 Things to Know”
- Professional trolls were activated, attacked me
- Democrats baffled that President Trump doesn’t want his tax info public
- Will his taxes be willfully misinterpreted for political gain?
- Are there illegalities…that the IRS failed to notice?
- The public won’t know what’s BS and what’s true from the news
- Pundit after pundit will push a narrative on his taxes
- Assange story is interesting
- People WITHOUT facts or understanding, have very strong opinions
- Why can’t Assange do what NYT does every single day?
- He released names of people may have caused their death
- Can that be established as a legal standard?
- The press publishes things that endanger people, every day
- AOC receiving pushback…weather is NOT climate change
- AOC and President Trump in the same room discussing climate change
- Imagine what would happen
- They BOTH agree…pursue nuclear, ALL possible solutions
- Smart play even if climate change isn’t a concern
- Develop, test, see what works best and deploy it
- The “Bully Factor” and President Trump
- Why do some Democrats fear President Trump so much?
- Were they deeply impacted by bullies in their lives?
- Do they see him as the tormentors from their own lives?
- Schumer and Pelosi aren’t really bothered by President Trump
- They’re professional politicians just doing politics
- Others in Congress…show irrational emotional hatred
